NCHSAA Basketball Playoff First Round Games featuring Triad High Schools

First Round games will tip-off Tuesday night.

NCHSAA Men's Playoff Preliminary First Round Games

4A West:

No. 31 Porter Ridge vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor

No. 29 Marvin Ridge vs. No. 4 Grimsley

No. 22 Butler vs. No. 11 East Forsyth

No. 17 East Mecklenburg vs. No. 16 Ragsdale

No. 18 SW Guilford vs. No. 15 Hough

No. 19 Davie County vs. No. 14 Hopewell

No. 21 SE Guilford vs. No. 12 Olympic

No. 24 West Forsyth vs. No. 9 A.C. Reynolds

No. 26 Reagan vs. No. 7 Piedmont

3A West:

No. 26 East Henderson vs. No. 7 Asheboro

No. 25 Hibriten vs. No. 8 Southern Guilford

No. 23 Central Davidson vs. No. 10 Smith

No. 18 East Lincoln vs. No. 15 Dudley

No. 28 Ledford vs. No. 5 South Point

3A East:

No. 21 Williams vs. No. 12 Rocky Mount

2A West:

No. 32 Owen vs. No. 1 North Surry

No. 31 Lincolnton vs. No. 2 Reidsville

No. 26 Burns vs. No. 9 SW Randolph

No. 20 Randleman vs. No. 13 HP Andrews

No. 18 Newton-Conover vs. No. 15 Trinity

No. 17 West Stokes vs. No. 16 Surry Central

No. 21 Morehead vs. No. 12 Shelby

No. 22 East Surry vs. No. 11 Maiden

No. 23 Walkertown vs. No. 19 Monroe

No. 29 West Wilkes vs. No. 4 East Gaston

2A East:

No. 18 Cummings vs. No. 15 St. Pauls

1A West:

No. 31 Uwharrie Charter vs. No. 2 South Stokes

No. 30 Cherryville vs. No. 3 Eastern Randolph

No. 29 Draughn vs. No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

No. 28 Piedmont Community vs. No. 5 Thomasville

No. 21 NC Leadership Academy vs. No. 12 North Stokes

No. 18 Hayesville vs. No. 15 Mount Airy

No. 17 Cornerstone Charter vs. No. 16 Carolina International

No. 20 WS Prep vs. No. 13 Murphy

No. 23 Starmount vs. No. 10 Albemarle

No. 25 Alleghany vs. No. 8 Corvian Community

1A East:

No. 26 River Mill Academy vs. No. 7 Pamlico County

NCHSAA Women's Playoff Preliminary First Round Games

4A West:

No. 30 Davie County vs. No. 3 Northern Guilford

No. 24 Porter Ridge vs. No. 9 Parkland

No. 18 Reynolds vs. No. 15 NW Guilford

No. 19 East Forsyth vs. No. 14 Hickory Ridge

No. 22 Reagan vs. No. 11 Charlotte Catholic

No. 23 West Forsyth vs. No. 10 Asheville

No. 26 Western Guilford vs. No. 7 South Mecklenburg

No. 27 SW Guilford vs. No. 6 Marvin Ridge

4A East:

No. 19 Ashley vs. No. 14 Southern Alamance

3A West:

No. 29 Smoky Mountain vs. No. 4 Smith

No. 27 South Point vs. No. 6 Oak Grove

No. 22 Central Cabarrus vs. No. 11 Ledford

No. 20 NW Cabarrus vs. No. 13 Rockingham County

No. 26 Atkins vs. No. 7 Hunter Huss

No. 17 Dudley vs. No. 16 North Davidson

No. 28 Montgomery Central vs. No. 5 Pisgah

3A East:

No. 21 Hunt vs. No. 12 Western Alamance

No. 19 C.B. Aycock vs. No. 14 Williams

No. 22 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 11 Terry Sanford

2A West:

No. 32 Bandys vs. No. 1 Randleman

No. 27 Maiden vs. No. 6 HP Andrews

No. 26 Owen vs. No. 7 North Surry

No. 22 Trinity vs. No. 11 North Wilkes

No. 21 Community School of Davidson vs. No. 12 East Surry

No. 19 Lexington vs. No. 14 Forbush

No. 18 West Lincoln vs. No. 15 SW Randolph

No. 17 McMichael vs. No. 16 Hendersonville

No. 20 Reidsville vs. No. 13 Newton-Conover

No. 23 Surry Central vs. No. 10 Monroe

No. 25 Wheatmore vs. No. 8 East Rutherford

No. 30 Wilkes Central vs. No. 3 Salisbury

2A East:

No. 17 Bartlett Yancey vs. No. 16 SW Edgecombe

No. 31 Cummings vs. No. 2 North Pitt

1A West:

No. 31 Hayesville vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness

No. 28 South Davidson vs. No. 5 Eastern Randolph

No. 27 Murphy vs. No. 6 East Wilkes

No. 18 North Stokes vs. No. 15 NC Leadership Academy

No. 19 Mount Airy vs. No. 14 Thomas Jefferson

No. 20 Starmount vs. No. 14 Robbinsville

No. 23 Uwharrie Charter vs. No. 10 Christ the King

No. 25 South Stokes vs. No.8 North Rowan

