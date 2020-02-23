4A West Men:
No. 3 NW Guilford (Bye)
No. 5 Reynolds (Bye)
No. 24 McDowell at No. 9 Grimsley
No. 23 Mallard Creek at No. 10 Glenn
No. 18 Page at No. 15 Myers Park
3A West Men:
No. 32 Ashbrook at No. 1 Mount Tabor
No. 25 Robinson at No. 8 Northern Guilford
No. 24 Alexander Central at No. 9 Smith
No. 17 Tuscola at No. 16 SW Randolph
No. 18 Parkland at No. 15 West Rowan
No. 19 Dudley at No. 14 T.C. Roberson
No. 22 SW Guilford at No. 11 Hickory
No. 30 Asheboro at No. 3 Freedom
3A East Men:
No. 28 Jacksonville at No. 5 Eastern Guilford
No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 16 Lee County
No. 23 Williams at NO. 10 Southern Durham
No. 32 NE Guilford at No. 1 Westover
2A West Men:
No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 West Stokes
No. 27 Central Davidson at No. 6 North Davidson
No. 24 West Wilkes at No. 9 West Wilkes
No. 22 South Point at No. 11 Atkins
No. 20 North Surry at No. 13 Lexington
No. 18 North Forsyth at No. 15 R-S Central
No. 28 Walkertown at No. 5 Mountain Heritage
No. 30 Wilkes Central at No. 3 Shelby
2A East Men:
No. 29 Bartlett Yancey at No. 4 Reidsville
No. 28 South Lenoir at No. 5 Randleman
No. 27 Currituck County at No. 6 Morehead
No. 17 Trinity at No. 16 Carrboro
No. 21 Thomasville at No. 12 Hertford County
No. 22 Ledford at No. 11 SW Edgecombe
No. 23 HP Andrews at No. 10 Dixon
No. 24 Wheatmore at No. 9 First Flight
No. 25 McMichael at No. 8 Goldsboro
1A West Men:
No. 31 Elkin at No. 2 WS Prep
No. 27 Clover Garden School at No. 6 Starmount
No. 22 Cherryville at No. 11 Mount Airy
No. 18 Thomas Jefferson at No. 15 East Surry
No. 20 South Stokes at No. 13 Cherokee
No. 21 Bishop McGuinness at No. 12 Pine Lake Prep
No. 23 North Stokes at No. 10 Bessemer City
1A East Men:
No. 27 River Mill at No. 6 Henderson Collegiate
4A West Women:
No. 2 Glenn (Bye)
No. 4 NW Guilford (Bye)
No. 8 Ragsdale (Bye)
No. 22 Hough at No. 11 East Forsyth
No. 18 West Forsyth at No. 15 Lake Norman
3A West Women:
No. 31 A.L. Brown at No. 2 SE Guilford
No. 27 Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Dudley
No. 23 SW Guilford at No. 10 SW Randolph
No. 21 Asheboro at No. 12 Northern Guilford
No. 18 North Buncombe at No. 15 Mount Tabor
3A East Women:
No. 29 Orange at No. 4 Eastern Alamance
No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 16 Northern Nash
No. 18 Williams at No. 15 Harnett Central
No. 24 NE Guilford at No. 9 Southern Durham
No. 27 Southern Alamance at No. 6 Northwood
2A West Women:
No. 29 North Surry at No. 4 Forbush
No. 22 Oak Grove at No. 11 West Stokes
No. 17 Wilkes Central at No. 16 North Davidson
No. 18 West Wilkes at No. 15 West Stanly
No. 21 Surry Central at No. 12 Brevard
No. 24 West Davidson at No. 9 Forest Hills
No. 25 North Wilkes at No. 8 Ashe County
No. 31 Central Davidson at No. 2 East Burke
2A East Women:
No. 31 North Johnston at No. 2 Randleman
No. 23 McMichael at No. 10 HP Andrews
No. 21 North Pitt at No. 12 Ledford
No. 19 Bunn at No. 14 Reidsville
No. 22 Providence Grove at No. 11 Beddingfield
No. 24 Eastern Randolph at No. 9 East Duplin
No. 25 Wheatmore at No. 8 J.F. Webb
No. 26 Thomasville at No. 7 NCSSM
1A West Women:
No. 29 Piedmont Community Charter at No. 4 East Surry
No. 19 Blue Ridge Early College at No. 14 Mount Airy
No. 20 WS Prep at No. 13 Robbinsville
No. 23 Starmount at No. 10 Langtree Charter
No. 25 South Stokes at No. 8 Lincoln Charter
No. 30 North Stokes at No. 3 Mitchell
No. 31 East Wilkes at No. 2 Alleghany
1A East Women:
No. 24 Manteo at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness
No. 17 Uwharrie Charter Academy at No. 16 Columbia
No. 22 Chatham Central at No. 11 Clover Garden School
No. 25 River Mill at No. 8 Cape Hatteras