4A West Men:

No. 3 NW Guilford (Bye)

No. 5 Reynolds (Bye)

No. 24 McDowell at No. 9 Grimsley

No. 23 Mallard Creek at No. 10 Glenn

No. 18 Page at No. 15 Myers Park

3A West Men:

No. 32 Ashbrook at No. 1 Mount Tabor

No. 25 Robinson at No. 8 Northern Guilford

No. 24 Alexander Central at No. 9 Smith

No. 17 Tuscola at No. 16 SW Randolph

No. 18 Parkland at No. 15 West Rowan

No. 19 Dudley at No. 14 T.C. Roberson

No. 22 SW Guilford at No. 11 Hickory

No. 30 Asheboro at No. 3 Freedom

3A East Men:

No. 28 Jacksonville at No. 5 Eastern Guilford

No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 16 Lee County

No. 23 Williams at NO. 10 Southern Durham

No. 32 NE Guilford at No. 1 Westover

2A West Men:

No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 West Stokes

No. 27 Central Davidson at No. 6 North Davidson

No. 24 West Wilkes at No. 9 West Wilkes

No. 22 South Point at No. 11 Atkins

No. 20 North Surry at No. 13 Lexington

No. 18 North Forsyth at No. 15 R-S Central

No. 28 Walkertown at No. 5 Mountain Heritage

No. 30 Wilkes Central at No. 3 Shelby

2A East Men:

No. 29 Bartlett Yancey at No. 4 Reidsville

No. 28 South Lenoir at No. 5 Randleman

No. 27 Currituck County at No. 6 Morehead

No. 17 Trinity at No. 16 Carrboro

No. 21 Thomasville at No. 12 Hertford County

No. 22 Ledford at No. 11 SW Edgecombe

No. 23 HP Andrews at No. 10 Dixon

No. 24 Wheatmore at No. 9 First Flight

No. 25 McMichael at No. 8 Goldsboro

1A West Men:

No. 31 Elkin at No. 2 WS Prep

No. 27 Clover Garden School at No. 6 Starmount

No. 22 Cherryville at No. 11 Mount Airy

No. 18 Thomas Jefferson at No. 15 East Surry

No. 20 South Stokes at No. 13 Cherokee

No. 21 Bishop McGuinness at No. 12 Pine Lake Prep

No. 23 North Stokes at No. 10 Bessemer City

1A East Men:

No. 27 River Mill at No. 6 Henderson Collegiate

4A West Women:

No. 2 Glenn (Bye)

No. 4 NW Guilford (Bye)

No. 8 Ragsdale (Bye)

No. 22 Hough at No. 11 East Forsyth

No. 18 West Forsyth at No. 15 Lake Norman

3A West Women:

No. 31 A.L. Brown at No. 2 SE Guilford

No. 27 Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Dudley

No. 23 SW Guilford at No. 10 SW Randolph

No. 21 Asheboro at No. 12 Northern Guilford

No. 18 North Buncombe at No. 15 Mount Tabor

3A East Women:

No. 29 Orange at No. 4 Eastern Alamance

No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 16 Northern Nash

No. 18 Williams at No. 15 Harnett Central

No. 24 NE Guilford at No. 9 Southern Durham

No. 27 Southern Alamance at No. 6 Northwood

2A West Women:

No. 29 North Surry at No. 4 Forbush

No. 22 Oak Grove at No. 11 West Stokes

No. 17 Wilkes Central at No. 16 North Davidson

No. 18 West Wilkes at No. 15 West Stanly

No. 21 Surry Central at No. 12 Brevard

No. 24 West Davidson at No. 9 Forest Hills

No. 25 North Wilkes at No. 8 Ashe County

No. 31 Central Davidson at No. 2 East Burke

2A East Women:

No. 31 North Johnston at No. 2 Randleman

No. 23 McMichael at No. 10 HP Andrews

No. 21 North Pitt at No. 12 Ledford

No. 19 Bunn at No. 14 Reidsville

No. 22 Providence Grove at No. 11 Beddingfield

No. 24 Eastern Randolph at No. 9 East Duplin

No. 25 Wheatmore at No. 8 J.F. Webb

No. 26 Thomasville at No. 7 NCSSM

1A West Women:

No. 29 Piedmont Community Charter at No. 4 East Surry

No. 19 Blue Ridge Early College at No. 14 Mount Airy

No. 20 WS Prep at No. 13 Robbinsville

No. 23 Starmount at No. 10 Langtree Charter

No. 25 South Stokes at No. 8 Lincoln Charter

No. 30 North Stokes at No. 3 Mitchell

No. 31 East Wilkes at No. 2 Alleghany

1A East Women:

No. 24 Manteo at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness

No. 17 Uwharrie Charter Academy at No. 16 Columbia

No. 22 Chatham Central at No. 11 Clover Garden School

No. 25 River Mill at No. 8 Cape Hatteras