NCHSAA Third Round & NCISAA State Championship Scored & Highlights

Reidsville, Bishop McGuinness & Grimsley are among the Triad teams in action today.

NCHSAA Third Round State Basketball Playoffs

4A West Boys:

No. 10 Chambers vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor (6:30pm)

No. 5 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 4 Grimsley (6:30pm)

No. 11 East Forsyth vs. No. 3 North Mecklenburg (6:30pm)

3A West Boys:

No. 10 Smith vs. No. 2 Hickory (7:30pm)

No. 8 Southern Guilford vs. No. 1 Central Cabarrus (6pm)

2A West Boys:

No. 8 Lincoln Charter vs. No. 1 North Surry (6pm)

No. 7 JM Robinson vs. No. 2 Reidsville (4pm)

1A West Boys:

No. 7 Bessemer City vs. No. 2 South Stokes (7pm)

No. 6 Robbinsville vs. No. 3 Eastern Randolph (5pm)

No. 5 Thomasville vs. No. 4 Bishop McGuinness (2:30pm)

4A West Girls:

No. 11 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 3 Northern Guilford (6pm)

3A West Girls:

No. 5 Pisgah vs. No. 4 Smith (7pm)

No. 14 Freedom vs. No. 6 Oak Grove (4pm)

3A East Girls:

No. 12 Western Alamance vs. No. 4 Cape Fear (3pm)

2A West Girls:

No. 8 East Rutherford vs. No. 1 Randleman (2pm)

No. 6 HP Andrews vs. No. 3 Salisbury (2pm)

1A West Girls:

No. 7 Bessemer City vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (1pm)

No. 13 Robbinsville vs. No. 5 Eastern Randolph (7pm)

No. 6 East Wilkes vs. No. 3 Cherokee (2:30pm)

NCISAA State Basketball Championships

4A Boys:

No. 2 Greensboro Day vs. No. 1 Concord Academy (2pm)

2A Boys:

No. 3 Greenfield School vs. No. 2 The Burlington School (3pm)

3A Girls: