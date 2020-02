NCISAA Men's State Basketball Quarterfinals:

(4A) Rabun Gap at No. 2 Greensboro Day (3pm Saturday)

(4A) No. 6 Wesleyan Christian at No. 2 Cannon School (2pm Saturday)

(3A) No. 8 Calvary Day School at No. 1 Concord First Assembly

(2A) Salem Baptist at No. 8 Trinity Academy

(2A) Westchester Country Day at No. 6 Gaston Day School

(2A) Burlington Christian Academy at No. 1 Davidson Day (4:30pm Saturday)

(1A) No. 6 United Faith at No. 3 The Burlington School (3:30pm Saturday)

NCISAA Women's State Basketball Quarterfinals:

(4A) No. 8 Charlotte Christian at No. 1 Greensboro Day (1:30pm Saturday)

(3A) Forsyth County Day at No. 2 Concord First Assembly

(3A) No. 5 HP Christian at No. 4 Cape Fear Academy

(2A) No. 6 Salem Baptist at No. 3 Gaston Day (1pm Saturday)

(1A) No. 7 Greenfield at No. 2 The Burlington School (2pm Saturday)