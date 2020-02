4A West Men:

No. 14 West Charlotte at No. 3 NW Guilford

No. 12 Hough at No. 5 Reynolds

No. 9 Grimsley at No. 8 Hickory Ridge

No. 10 Glenn at No. 7 Vance

No. 18 Page at No. 2 Olympic

3A West Men:

No. 17 Tuscola at No. 1 Mount Tabor

No. 25 Jay Robinson at No. 9 Smith

No. 18 Parkland at No. 2 Cox Mill

No. 19 Dudley at No. 3 Westover

3A East Men:

No. 12 South Johnston at No. 5 Eastern Guilford

No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 1 Westover

2A West Men:

No. 18 North Forsyth at No. 2 West Stokes

No. 11 Atkins at No. 6 North Davidson

No. 13 Lexington at No. 4 Hibriten

2A East Men:

No. 13 Whiteville at No. 4 Reidsville

No. 12 Hertford County at No. 5 Randleman

No. 27 Currituck County at No. 22 Ledford

1A West Men:

No. 15 East Surry at No. 2 WS Prep

No. 22 Cherryville at No. 6 Starmount

No. 23 North Stokes at No. 7 North Rowan

4A West Women:

No. 15 Lake Norman at No. 2 Glenn

No. 13 Hopewell at No. 4 NW Guilford

No. 9 South Mecklenburg at No. 8 Ragsdale

No. 11 East Forsyth at No. 6 McDowell

3A West Women:

No. 15 Mount Tabor at No. 2 SE Guilford

No. 11 Hickory at No. 6 Dudley

No. 12 Northern Guilford at No. 5 Enka

No. 23 Southwest Guilford at No. 7 Central Cabarrus

3A East Women:

No. 13 White Oak at No. 4 Eastern Alamance

No. 17 Western Alamance at No. 1 DH Conley

No. 18 Williams at No. 2 Rocky Mount

2A West Women:

No. 20 Patton at No. 4 Forbush

No. 11 West Stokes at No. 6 Shelby

No. 17 Wilkes Central at No. 1 Salisbury

No. 18 West Wilkes at No. 2 East Burke

2A East Women:

No. 15 Hertford County at No. 2 Randleman

No. 10 HP Andrews at No. 7 NCSSM

No. 25 Wheatmore at No. 9 East Duplin

1A West Women:

No. 13 Robbinsville at No. 4 East Surry

No. 14 Mount Airy at No. 3 Mitchell

1A East Women:

No. 25 River Mill at No. 9 Bishop McGuinness

No. 17 Uwharrie Charter at No. 1 Pamlico County