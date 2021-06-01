Tuesday Night High School Basketball scores and highlights

Jan. 5th High School Basketball Scores & Highlights
Girls Scores:
Reynolds 44 Mount Tabor 35 (F)
NW Guilford 54 Western Guilford 21 (F)
Providence Day 42 Wesleyan Christian Academy 34 (F)
Ragsdale 54 West Forsyth 49 (F)
Northern Guilford 49 Rockingham County 43 (F)
Forsyth County Day 41 Greensboro Day 36 (F)
Western Alamance 36 NE Guilford 29 (F)
West Stokes 66 North Surry 41 (F)
Randleman 58 Wheatmore 41 (F)
Forbush 75 Carver 9 (F)
Providence Grove 77 Eastern Randolph 58 (F)
Starmount 63 Elkin 44 (F)
Boys Scores:
Reynolds 54 Mount Tabor 51 (F)
Northern Guilford 94 Rockingham County 39 (F)
NW Guilford 64 Western Guilford 43 (F)
Calvary Day School 68 Cary Christian 50 (F)
Reidsville 99 Shining Light Academy 84 (F)
Greensboro Day 54 Forsyth County Day 40 (F)
McMichael 58 Person 47 (F)
Morehead 84 Eastern Alamance 78 (F)
Graham 59 Clover Garden 46 (F)
Providence Grove 62 Eastern Randolph 40 (F)
Walkertown 55 North Forsyth 36 (F)
North Surry 52 West Stokes 36 (F)
Randleman 52 Wheatmore 48 (F)
Forbush 72 Carver 48 (F)