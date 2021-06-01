x
HS Basketball

Tuesday Night High School Basketball scores and highlights

Reynolds, NW Guilford and Northern Guilford were among tonight's winners.

Girls Scores:

Reynolds 44 Mount Tabor 35  (F)

NW Guilford 54  Western Guilford 21 (F)

Providence Day 42  Wesleyan Christian Academy 34 (F)

Ragsdale 54  West Forsyth 49 (F)

Northern Guilford 49  Rockingham County 43 (F)

Forsyth County Day 41  Greensboro Day 36 (F)

Western Alamance 36  NE Guilford 29 (F)

West Stokes 66  North Surry 41 (F)

Randleman 58  Wheatmore 41 (F)

Forbush 75  Carver 9  (F)

Providence Grove 77  Eastern Randolph 58 (F)

Starmount 63  Elkin 44 (F)

Boys Scores:

Reynolds 54  Mount Tabor 51 (F)

Northern Guilford 94 Rockingham County 39 (F)

NW Guilford 64  Western Guilford 43 (F)

Calvary Day School 68  Cary Christian 50 (F)

Reidsville 99  Shining Light Academy 84 (F)

Greensboro Day 54  Forsyth County Day 40 (F)

McMichael 58  Person 47 (F)

Morehead 84  Eastern Alamance 78 (F)

Graham 59  Clover Garden 46 (F)

Providence Grove 62  Eastern Randolph 40  (F)

Walkertown 55  North Forsyth 36 (F)

North Surry 52  West Stokes 36 (F)

Randleman 52  Wheatmore 48 (F)

Forbush 72  Carver 48 (F)