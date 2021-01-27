x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

HS Basketball

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

HP Christian Girls and Page Boys were among tonight's winners.

Tuesday Night High School Scores & Highlights

Boys Games:

Page 54  HP Central 49 (F)

Greensboro Day 53  HP Christian 39 (F)

Eastern Alamance 59  McMichael 49 (F)

Mount Airy 72  Bishop McGuinness 47 (F)

Dudley 84  Parkland 61 (F)

Reynolds 73  East Forsyth 67 (F)

Northern Guilford 72  Western Alamance 34 (F)

Mount Tabor 56  Smith 41 (F)

Wheatmore 79  HP Andrews 57 (F)

North Surry 75  Walkertown 39 (F)

Forsyth Country Day 66  Calvary Day 56 (F)

Providence Grove 66  Jordan Matthews 36 (F)

Ledford 48  Lexington 44 (F)

WS Prep 56  North Stokes 46 (F)

Oak Grove 58  South Rowan 49 (F)

Morehead 69  Rockingham County 42 (F)

Westchester Country Day 59  Caldwell Academy 57 (F)

Shining Light Academy 88  Central Carolina Prep 72 (F)

Girls Scores:

HP Christian 51  Greensboro Day 39 (F)

Caldwell Academy 47  Westchester Country Day 24 (F)

Eastern Alamance 69  McMichael 19 (F)

Mount Tabor 65  Smith 9 (F)

SW Guilford 56  Western Guilford 28 (F)

Eastern Randolph 58  Trinity 35 (F)

East Surry 77  South Stokes 31 (F)

Bishop McGuinness 62  Mount Airy 56 (F)

Page 76  HP Central 27 (F)

North Davidson 65  West Davidson 23 (F)

Ledford 53  Lexington 31 (F)

West Forsyth 50  Glenn 33 (F)

Reagan 51  Davie County 28 (F)

Forsyth Country Day 68  Calvary Day School 17 (F)

West Stokes 90  Carver 4 (F)

North Surry 79  Walkertown 10 (F)

NW Guilford 53  Ragsdale 21 (F)

North Wilkes 57  East Wilkes 42 (F)

South Davidson 69  North Moore 32 (F)

Wilkes Central 46  Elkin 37 (F)