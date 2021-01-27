Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Tuesday Night High School Scores & Highlights
Boys Games:
Page 54 HP Central 49 (F)
Greensboro Day 53 HP Christian 39 (F)
Eastern Alamance 59 McMichael 49 (F)
Mount Airy 72 Bishop McGuinness 47 (F)
Dudley 84 Parkland 61 (F)
Reynolds 73 East Forsyth 67 (F)
Northern Guilford 72 Western Alamance 34 (F)
Mount Tabor 56 Smith 41 (F)
Wheatmore 79 HP Andrews 57 (F)
North Surry 75 Walkertown 39 (F)
Forsyth Country Day 66 Calvary Day 56 (F)
Providence Grove 66 Jordan Matthews 36 (F)
Ledford 48 Lexington 44 (F)
WS Prep 56 North Stokes 46 (F)
Oak Grove 58 South Rowan 49 (F)
Morehead 69 Rockingham County 42 (F)
Westchester Country Day 59 Caldwell Academy 57 (F)
Shining Light Academy 88 Central Carolina Prep 72 (F)
Girls Scores:
HP Christian 51 Greensboro Day 39 (F)
Caldwell Academy 47 Westchester Country Day 24 (F)
Eastern Alamance 69 McMichael 19 (F)
Mount Tabor 65 Smith 9 (F)
SW Guilford 56 Western Guilford 28 (F)
Eastern Randolph 58 Trinity 35 (F)
East Surry 77 South Stokes 31 (F)
Bishop McGuinness 62 Mount Airy 56 (F)
Page 76 HP Central 27 (F)
North Davidson 65 West Davidson 23 (F)
Ledford 53 Lexington 31 (F)
West Forsyth 50 Glenn 33 (F)
Reagan 51 Davie County 28 (F)
Forsyth Country Day 68 Calvary Day School 17 (F)
West Stokes 90 Carver 4 (F)
North Surry 79 Walkertown 10 (F)
NW Guilford 53 Ragsdale 21 (F)
North Wilkes 57 East Wilkes 42 (F)
South Davidson 69 North Moore 32 (F)
Wilkes Central 46 Elkin 37 (F)