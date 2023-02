Tuesday's NCHSAA Basketball Playoff Second Round matchups featuring Triad Schools

41 Triad teams will be in action

NCHSAA Women’s 2ND Round Playoff Games Featuring Triad Schools

4A West:

No. 14 Hickory Ridge vs. No. 3 Northern Guilford

No. 15 NW Guilford vs. No. 2 Watauga

4A East:

No. 14 Southern Alamance vs. No. 3 Panther Creek

3A West:

No. 20 NW Cabarrus vs. No. 4 Smith

No. 11 Ledford vs. No. 6 Oak Grove

No. 16 North Davidson vs. No. 1 West Rowan

3A East:

No. 12 Western Alamance vs. No. 5 Northwood

No. 14 Williams vs. No. 3 South Central

2A West:

No. 16 Hendersonville vs. No. 1 Randleman

No. 10 Monroe vs. No. 7 North Surry

No. 12 East Surry vs. No. 5 East Burke

No. 14 Forbush vs. No. 3 Salisbury

No. 15 SW Randolph vs. No. 2 Shelby

1A West:

No. 18 North Stokes vs. No. 2 Bishop McGuinness

No. 12 Rosman vs. No. 5 Eastern Randolph

No. 22 Piedmont Community Charter vs. No. 6 East Wilkes

No. 19 Mount Airy vs. No. 3 Cherokee

No. 23 Uwharrie Charter vs. No. 7 Bessemer

NCHSAA Men’s 2ND Round Playoff Games Featuring Triad Schools

4A West:

No. 18 SW Guilford vs. No. 2 Mount Tabor

No. 20 Ardrey Kell vs. No. 4 Grimsley

No. 11 East Forsyth vs. No. 6 Lake Norman

3A West:

No. 10 Smith vs. No. 7 Asheboro

No. 24 Kings Mountain vs. No. 8 Southern Guilford

No. 15 Dudley vs. No. 2 Hickroy

2A West:

No. 17 North Stokes vs. No. 1 North Surry

No. 15 Trinity vs. No. 2 Reidsville

No. 13 HP Andrews vs. No. 4 East Gaston

No. 22 East Surry vs. No. 6 Salisbury

No. 23 Walkertown vs. No. 7 JM Robinson

1A West:

No. 15 Mount Airy vs. No. 2 South Stokes

No. 14 Avery vs. No. 3 Eastern Randolph

No. 13 Murphy vs. No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

No. 12 North Stokes vs. No. 5 Thomasville

No. 23 Starmount vs. No. 7 Bessemer

