West Women, East Men come out victorious in the annual NCCA East-West All-Star Basketball Games

Emily Carver and Terquavion Smith took home MVP honors in their respective games.

Greensboro, N.C.--After a year away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual East-West All-Star Games tipped off Monday night on the basketball court.

The West Girls topped the East 87-66 behind the play of Emily Carver.

The App State signee finished with a game-high 20 points earning MVP Honors.

Highlights from East-West Girls All-Star Game

On the Men's side, NC State signee Terquavion Smith put up 30 points as the East pulled away for the 116-92 victory.

Action shifts to the pitch on Tuesday for the Soccer Games at Bryan Park's Macpherson Stadium.