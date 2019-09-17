RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 17, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:



Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (3-0) 113 1

2. Charlotte Vance (1) (2-0) 100 2

3. Richmond County (2) (4-0) 98 3

4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2) (3-0) 85 4

5. East Forsyth (4-0) 76 5

6. Scotland County (4-0) 54 6

7. West Forsyth (4-0) 49 8

8. Wake Forest (3-1) 28 9

9. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (2-1) 22 7

10. Knightdale (4-0) 13 10

(tie) Greensboro Grimsley (4-0) 13 NR



Class 3-A

1. Weddington (10) (4-0) 118 1

2. Kings Mountain (4-0) 88 2

3. NW Cabarrus (1) (4-0) 78 4

4. Jacksonville (3-0) 76 3

5. Cleveland (1) (4-0) 74 5

6. Lee County (4-0) 60 6

7. New Hanover (3-0) 42 7

8. Charlotte Catholic (1-2) 38 8

9. Greensboro Dudley (3-1) 21 NR

10. West Brunswick (3-0) 14 9

(tie) Statesville (4-0) 14 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount 12.



Class 2-A

1. Reidsville (6) (4-0) 114 1

(tie) Shelby (6) (3-0) 114 2

3. Elizabeth City Northeastern (3-0) 86 4

4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (3-0) 72 5

5. SouthWest Edgecombe (3-0) 63 6

6. Randleman (4-0) 57 7

7. Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1) 48 3

8. Clinton (2-0) 38 8

9. Lawndale Burns (2-1) 18 NR

10. Salisbury (3-0) 17 9



Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten.



Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (12) (4-0) 120 1

2. East Surry (4-0) 105 3

3. Mitchell County (4-0) 91 4

4. Edenton Holmes (3-0) 73 5

5. Robbinsville (4-0) 69 6

6. Murphy (3-1) 56 2

7. Swain County (4-0) 42 9

8. Polk County (3-0) 38 7

9. Princeton (3-0) 30 8

10. Northampton (3-1) 11 10

Related: Friday Football Fever Week 4 Scores & Highlights

Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights Oak Grove 30 North Davidson 24 (F) Grimsley 23 SE Guilford 6 (F) Northern Guilford 42 NW Guilford 10 (F) East Forsyth 46 Parkland 7 (F) West Forsyth 61 HP Central 0 (F) Charlotte Country Day 28 HP Christian 14 (F) Eastern Randolph 36 Asheboro 33 (F) Randleman 45 Montgomery





