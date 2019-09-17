RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Associated Press state high school football poll for the week of September 17, first-place votes in parentheses, records and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
     
Class 4-A       

1. Charlotte Myers Park (7)        (3-0)                 113      1        
2. Charlotte Vance (1)                (2-0)                 100      2        
3. Richmond County (2)             (4-0)                 98         3        
4. Charlotte Mallard Creek (2)                 (3-0)                 85         4        
5. East Forsyth              (4-0)                 76         5        
6. Scotland County        (4-0)                 54         6        
7. West Forsyth             (4-0)                 49         8        
8. Wake Forest              (3-1)                 28         9        
9. Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons      (2-1)                 22         7        
10. Knightdale               (4-0)                 13         10       

(tie) Greensboro Grimsley          (4-0)                 13         NR        
     

Class 3-A        
1. Weddington (10)        (4-0)                 118      1        
2. Kings Mountain          (4-0)                 88         2        
3. NW Cabarrus (1)        (4-0)                 78         4        
4. Jacksonville               (3-0)                 76         3        
5. Cleveland (1)              (4-0)                 74         5        
6. Lee County                (4-0)                 60         6        
7. New Hanover             (3-0)                 42         7        
8. Charlotte Catholic      (1-2)                 38         8        
9. Greensboro Dudley  (3-1)                 21         NR        
10. West Brunswick      (3-0)                 14         9        
(tie) Statesville               (4-0)                 14         NR        
Others receiving 10 or more points: Rocky Mount 12.
     
Class 2-A        
1. Reidsville (6)              (4-0)                 114      1        
(tie) Shelby (6)               (3-0)                 114      2        
3. Elizabeth City Northeastern   (3-0)                 86         4        
4. Burnsville Mountain Heritage  (3-0)                 72         5        
5. SouthWest Edgecombe          (3-0)                 63         6        
6. Randleman                (4-0)                 57         7        
7. Wallace-Rose Hill      (3-1)                 48         3        
8. Clinton                       (2-0)                 38         8        
9. Lawndale Burns         (2-1)                 18         NR        
10. Salisbury                 (3-0)                 17         9        
                     
Others receiving 10 or more points: Lenoir Hibriten.
     
Class 1-A        
1. Tarboro (12)              (4-0)                 120      1        
2. East Surry                 (4-0)                 105      3        
3. Mitchell County          (4-0)                 91         4        
4. Edenton Holmes        (3-0)                 73         5        
5. Robbinsville               (4-0)                 69         6        
6. Murphy                       (3-1)                 56         2        
7. Swain County            (4-0)                 42         9        
8. Polk County               (3-0)                 38         7        
9. Princeton                   (3-0)                 30         8        
10. Northampton            (3-1)                 11         10       

Related:  Friday Football Fever Week 4 Scores & Highlights
Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights
Oak Grove 30 North Davidson 24 (F) Grimsley 23 SE Guilford 6 (F) Northern Guilford 42 NW Guilford 10 (F) East Forsyth 46 Parkland 7 (F) West Forsyth 61 HP Central 0 (F) Charlotte Country Day 28 HP Christian 14 (F) Eastern Randolph 36 Asheboro 33 (F) Randleman 45 Montgomery
WFMY |Sep 13, 2019