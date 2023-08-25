August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores
Eastern Alamance vs. SE Alamance
Williams vs. Eastern Guilford
HP Central vs. HP Andrews
NW Guilford vs. North Davidson
West Forsyth vs. Oak Grove
Mount Airy vs. East Surry
Cummings vs. Western Alamance
Western Guilford vs. NE Guilford
Reynolds vs. SW Guilford
Randleman vs. West Stokes
Page vs. Reidsville
Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro
Atkins vs. Parkland
Bartlett Yancey vs. Thomasville
North Stokes vs. Bishop McGuinness
Lexington vs. Carver
Ragsdale vs. Glenn
Rolesville vs. Grimsley
Dudley vs. SE Guilford
East Davidson vs. Wheatmore
North Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor
East Forsyth vs. Jack Britt
East Wilkes vs. Surry Central
Elkin vs. West Wilkes
Forbush vs. McMichael
HP Christian vs. Grace Christian
West Davidson vs. Ledford
Montgomery Central vs. East Chapel Hill
Rockingham County vs. Morehead
Central Davidson vs. Cuthbertson
Davie County vs. West Rowan
South Stokes vs. North Surry
North Wilkes vs. Ashe County
Northern Guilford vs. New Bern
Providence Grove vs. Southern Guilford
Reagan vs. Mooresville
Harding vs. Smith
Chatham Central vs. South Davidson
Southern Alamance vs. Jordan
SW Randolph vs. North Moore
North Iredell vs. Starmount
Albemarle vs. Trinity
Salisbury vs. Walkertown
Alexander Central vs. Wilkes Central
Lake Norman Charter vs. WS Prep
