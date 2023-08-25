August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Eastern Alamance vs. SE Alamance is our GTCC Game of the Week

August 25th Friday Football Fever Scores

Eastern Alamance vs. SE Alamance

Williams vs. Eastern Guilford

HP Central vs. HP Andrews

NW Guilford vs. North Davidson

West Forsyth vs. Oak Grove

Mount Airy vs. East Surry

Cummings vs. Western Alamance

Western Guilford vs. NE Guilford

Reynolds vs. SW Guilford

Randleman vs. West Stokes

Page vs. Reidsville

Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro

Atkins vs. Parkland

Bartlett Yancey vs. Thomasville

North Stokes vs. Bishop McGuinness

Lexington vs. Carver

Ragsdale vs. Glenn

Rolesville vs. Grimsley

Dudley vs. SE Guilford

East Davidson vs. Wheatmore

North Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor

East Forsyth vs. Jack Britt

East Wilkes vs. Surry Central

Elkin vs. West Wilkes

Forbush vs. McMichael

HP Christian vs. Grace Christian

West Davidson vs. Ledford

Montgomery Central vs. East Chapel Hill

Rockingham County vs. Morehead

Central Davidson vs. Cuthbertson

Davie County vs. West Rowan

South Stokes vs. North Surry

North Wilkes vs. Ashe County

Northern Guilford vs. New Bern

Providence Grove vs. Southern Guilford

Reagan vs. Mooresville

Harding vs. Smith

Chatham Central vs. South Davidson

Southern Alamance vs. Jordan

SW Randolph vs. North Moore

North Iredell vs. Starmount

Albemarle vs. Trinity

Salisbury vs. Walkertown

Alexander Central vs. Wilkes Central

Lake Norman Charter vs. WS Prep

