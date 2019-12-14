CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The East Forsyth Eagles have been crowned 4A State Champions for the second straight season. The Eagles took on Cardinal Gibbons inside UNC's Keenan Stadium, topping the Crusaders 24-21, en route to winning their second consecutive North Carolina High School Athletic Association championship.

Junior quarterback Ty'Shaun Lyles helped lead the team to victory passing for touchdowns and using his legs in various scenarios to keep drives alive and extend plays when needed.

The Eagles didn't coast to a victory by any means though, as East Forsyth had to hold off a fourth-quarter rally by Cardinal Gibbons.

"I am just so happy to win a second one," East Forsyth Head Coach Todd Willert said. "This was no doubt the best team we played all year. I don't know if I can put it into words, and it was just a different way we got here this year, so I am a little more emotional."

