PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Thousands of high school football players across the country have officially made commitments to play on the next level.
Wednesday, student-athletes in the Triad participated in National Signing Day. It's the first day athletes can sign national letters of intent to play at their selected college or university.
Below is a running list of local athletes who have made their commitments. If you know of an athletes signing their letters this week, send their information and a photo to highschoolsports@wfmy.com
Wake Forest:
Ahmani Marshall, East Forsyth
Michael Frogge, Northern Guilford
Malik Puryear, High Point Christian
North Carolina:
Jefferson Boaz, East Surry
Stephen Gosnell, East Surry
NC State:
Devan Boykin, Ragsdale
Duke:
Isaiah Fisher-Smith, Page
North Carolina A&T:
Isaiah Brooks, West Forsyth
Elon:
Daniel Moyer Jr., Reagan
East Carolina:
CJ Crump, Page
Charlotte:
Desmond Morgan, Glenn
William & Mary:
Jonathan Egwuatu, Reagan
The Citadel:
Anthony Bowen, Oak Grove
Columbia:
Gabriel Hollingsworth, Reagan