PIEDMONT TRIAD, N.C. -- Thousands of high school football players across the country have officially made commitments to play on the next level.

Wednesday, student-athletes in the Triad participated in National Signing Day. It's the first day athletes can sign national letters of intent to play at their selected college or university.

Below is a running list of local athletes who have made their commitments. If you know of an athletes signing their letters this week, send their information and a photo to highschoolsports@wfmy.com

Wake Forest:

Ahmani Marshall, East Forsyth

Michael Frogge, Northern Guilford

Malik Puryear, High Point Christian

North Carolina:

Jefferson Boaz, East Surry

Stephen Gosnell, East Surry

NC State:

Devan Boykin, Ragsdale

Duke:

Isaiah Fisher-Smith, Page

North Carolina A&T:

Isaiah Brooks, West Forsyth

West Forsyth Football

Elon:

Daniel Moyer Jr., Reagan

East Carolina:

CJ Crump, Page

Charlotte:

Desmond Morgan, Glenn

William & Mary:

Jonathan Egwuatu, Reagan

The Citadel:

Anthony Bowen, Oak Grove

Columbia:

Gabriel Hollingsworth, Reagan