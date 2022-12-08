Vote now for your Friday Football Fever Game of the Week | Aug. 26

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more, Friday Football Fever is back!
Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday - two days before kickoff!
The games you can vote for this week are:
- Reagan vs. Grimsley
- HP Andrews vs. HP Central
- Oak Grove vs. West Forsyth
- Eastern Guilford vs. Williams
- North Davidson vs. NW Guilford
