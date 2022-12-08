x
HS Football

Vote now for your Friday Football Fever Game of the Week | Aug. 26

You can vote multiple times. Just refresh the page!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more, Friday Football Fever is back!

Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday - two days before kickoff! 

The games you can vote for this week are: 

  • Reagan vs. Grimsley
  • HP Andrews vs. HP Central
  • Oak Grove vs. West Forsyth
  • Eastern Guilford vs. Williams
  • North Davidson vs. NW Guilford

Having trouble voting in the poll? Try this link. 

