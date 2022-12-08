Vote now for your Friday Football Fever Game of the Week | Aug. 26

You can vote multiple times. Just refresh the page!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more, Friday Football Fever is back!

Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. Voting closes at 5 p.m. Wednesday - two days before kickoff!

The games you can vote for this week are:

Reagan vs. Grimsley

HP Andrews vs. HP Central

Oak Grove vs. West Forsyth

Eastern Guilford vs. Williams

North Davidson vs. NW Guilford

Having trouble voting in the poll? Try this link.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.