x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week 10 Scores & Highlights

Page vs. Grimsley is our FFF Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week 10 Scores & Highlights

Page vs. Grimsley

Glenn vs. East Forsyth

Central Davidson vs. North Davidson

McMichael vs. Reidsville

Southern Guilford vs. Dudley

Mount Tabor vs. Reagan

Western Guilford vs. Northern Guilford

Western Alamance vs. Person

Ledford vs. Asheboro

Jordan vs. Southern Alamance

East Davidson vs. Thomasville

SE Guilford vs. NW Guilford

Wheatmore vs. Eastern Randolph

Walkertown vs. Morehead

SW Guilford vs. Ragsdale 

SW Randolph vs. Providence Grove

Randleman vs. Trinity

West Forsyth vs. Reynolds

Parkland vs. Davie County

West Wilkes vs. East Surry

Northwood vs. Eastern Alamance

Smith vs. Eastern Guilford

East Chapel Hill vs. Cummings

Elkin vs. Mount Airy

West Stokes vs. North Forsyth

Montgomery Central vs. Oak Grove

South Davidson vs. West Davidson

North Stokes vs. South Stokes

Rockingham County vs. NE Guilford

HP Central vs. Atkins

Mtn. Island Charter vs. Carver

Surry Central vs. North Surry

Graham vs. North Moore

WS Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

Barlett Yancey vs. Jordan Matthews

Forbush vs. North Wilkes

Starmount vs. Alleghany

Orange vs. Williams

Lexington vs. North Rowan

Southlake Christian vs. HP Christian

In Other News

Person vs. Western Alamance: Thursday Night High School Football