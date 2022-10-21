Friday Football Fever Week 10 Scores & Highlights

October 21st Friday football Fever Scores & Highlights
NW Guilford 37 SE Guilford 10 (F)
Grimsley 27 Page 22 (F)
Dudley 50 Southern Guilford 0 (F)
Thomasville 33 East Davidson 29 (F)
East Forsyth 26 Glenn 0 (F)
Reagan 17 Mount Tabor 0 (F)
Reidsville 51 McMichael 14 (F)
Shift_ed "Play of the Week"
Hardees "Drive of the Week"
Central Davidson 21 North Davidson 7 (F)
Providence Grove 48 SW Randolph 21 (F)
SW Guilford 13 Ragsdale 7 (F)
Southern Alamance 44 Jordan 36 (F)
Randleman 70 Trinity 0 (F)
West Forsyth 31 Reynolds 10 (F)
East Surry 54 West Wilkes 7 (F)
Eastern Alamance 42 Northwood 14 (F)
Eastern Guilford 63 Smith 14 (F)
Oak Grove 54 Montgomery Central 20 (F)
Walkertown 38 Morehead 2 (F)
Eastern Randolph vs. Wheatmore
Mount Airy 66 Elkin 0 (F)
Ledford 56 Asheboro 7 (F)
South Davidson 30 West Davidson 7 (F)
NE Guilford vs. Rockingham County
Northern Guilford 9 Western Guilford 6 (F)
Atkins 12 HP Central 8 (F)
Cummings 61 Seaforth 0 (F)
Williams 56 Cedar Ridge 0 (F)
North Forsyth vs. West Stokes
South Stokes 37 North Stokes 6 (F)
North Surry 37 Surry Central 14 (F)
Starmount 14 Alleghany 0 (F)
Western Alamance vs. Person
WS Prep 34 Bishop McGuinness 14 (F)
Mtn. Island Charter 39 Carver 6 (F)
Davie County 30 Parkland 14
North Wilkes vs. Forbush
North Moore 35 Graham 0 (F)
HP Christian 20 Southlake Christian 0 (F)
North Rowan 42 Lexington 0 (F)
Jordan Matthews vs. Bartlett Yancey