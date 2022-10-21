x
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week 10 Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford vs. SE Guilford is our GTCC Game of the Week

October 21st Friday football Fever Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford 37 SE Guilford 10  (F)

Grimsley 27  Page 22  (F)

Dudley 50  Southern Guilford 0  (F)

Thomasville 33 East Davidson 29  (F)

East Forsyth 26  Glenn 0  (F)

Reagan 17  Mount Tabor 0  (F)

Reidsville 51  McMichael 14 (F)

Shift_ed "Play of the Week"

Hardees "Drive of the Week"

Central Davidson 21  North Davidson 7 (F)

Providence Grove 48  SW Randolph 21 (F)

SW Guilford 13  Ragsdale 7  (F)

Southern Alamance 44  Jordan 36  (F)

Randleman 70  Trinity 0 (F)

West Forsyth 31  Reynolds 10 (F)

East Surry 54 West Wilkes 7  (F)

Eastern Alamance 42  Northwood 14 (F)

Eastern Guilford 63  Smith 14 (F)

Oak Grove 54  Montgomery Central 20  (F)

Walkertown 38  Morehead 2 (F)

Eastern Randolph vs. Wheatmore

Mount Airy 66  Elkin 0  (F)

Ledford 56  Asheboro 7 (F)

South Davidson 30  West Davidson 7 (F)

NE Guilford vs. Rockingham County

Northern Guilford 9  Western Guilford 6  (F)

Atkins 12  HP Central 8  (F)

Cummings 61  Seaforth 0  (F)

Williams 56  Cedar Ridge 0  (F)

North Forsyth vs. West Stokes

South Stokes 37  North Stokes 6  (F)

North Surry 37  Surry Central 14  (F)

Starmount 14  Alleghany 0 (F)

Western Alamance vs. Person

WS Prep 34  Bishop McGuinness 14 (F)

Mtn. Island Charter 39  Carver 6 (F)

Davie County 30  Parkland 14

North Wilkes vs. Forbush

North Moore 35 Graham 0  (F)

HP Christian 20  Southlake Christian 0  (F)

North Rowan 42 Lexington 0  (F)

Jordan Matthews vs. Bartlett Yancey

