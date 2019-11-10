Oct. 11th FFF Scores & Highlights

Eastern Alamance vs. Northern Guilford

West Forsyth vs. East Forsyth

Glenn vs. Reagan

HP Central vs. Grimsley

SE Guilford vs. Southern Alamance

SW Guilford vs. Parkland

HP Andrews vs. Eastern Randolph

Mount Tabor vs. Western Guilford

North Davidson vs. Thomasville

Smith vs. Dudley

Asheboro vs. Eastern Guilford

Bishop McGuinness vs. East Surry

Page vs. NW Guilford

WS Prep vs. South Stokes

Salisbury vs. Oak Grove

Bartlett Yancey vs. Cummings

Ledford vs. Central Davidson

East Davidson vs. Lexington

Person vs. Western Alamance

Jordan-Matthews vs. Randleman

Atkins vs. Surry Central

North Surry vs. Forbush

Morehead vs. McMichael

Mount Airy vs. North Stokes

NE Guilford vs. Rockingham County

Providence Grove vs. Trinity

North Forsyth vs. Walkertown

SW Randolph vs. Southern Guilford

Alleghany vs. West Wilkes

East Wilkes vs. Starmount

North Stanly vs. South Davidson

Graham vs. Carrboro

West Davidson vs. South Rowan

Wilkes Central vs. Elkin

Montgomery Central vs. Anson County