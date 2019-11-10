Oct. 11th FFF Scores & Highlights
Eastern Alamance vs. Northern Guilford
West Forsyth vs. East Forsyth
Glenn vs. Reagan
HP Central vs. Grimsley
SE Guilford vs. Southern Alamance
SW Guilford vs. Parkland
HP Andrews vs. Eastern Randolph
Mount Tabor vs. Western Guilford
North Davidson vs. Thomasville
Smith vs. Dudley
Asheboro vs. Eastern Guilford
Bishop McGuinness vs. East Surry
Page vs. NW Guilford
WS Prep vs. South Stokes
Salisbury vs. Oak Grove
Bartlett Yancey vs. Cummings
Ledford vs. Central Davidson
East Davidson vs. Lexington
Person vs. Western Alamance
Jordan-Matthews vs. Randleman
Atkins vs. Surry Central
North Surry vs. Forbush
Morehead vs. McMichael
Mount Airy vs. North Stokes
NE Guilford vs. Rockingham County
Providence Grove vs. Trinity
North Forsyth vs. Walkertown
SW Randolph vs. Southern Guilford
Alleghany vs. West Wilkes
East Wilkes vs. Starmount
North Stanly vs. South Davidson
Graham vs. Carrboro
West Davidson vs. South Rowan
Wilkes Central vs. Elkin
Montgomery Central vs. Anson County