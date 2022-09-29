x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Eight Scores & Highlights

McMichael vs. Morehead is our GTCC Game of the Week
Credit: WFMY
Friday Football Fever

October 7th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

McMichael vs. Morehead

Oak Grove vs. North Davidson

North Forsyth vs. Walkertown

Northern Guilford vs. NW Guilford

Randleman vs. Providence Grove

Western Alamance vs. Williams

Parkland vs. East Forsyth

Grimsley vs. Ragsdale

Dudley vs. NE Guilford

Mount Tabor vs. Davie County

Trinity vs. Eastern Randolph

West Forsyth vs. Reagan

Western Guilford vs. Page

Montgomery Central vs. Ledford

West Davidson vs. Lexington

Smith vs. Southern Guilford

South Davidson vs. Thomasville

SW Guilford vs. SE Guilford

Glenn vs. Reynolds

SW Randolph vs. Wheatmore

West Stokes vs. HP Andrews

HP Central vs. Rockingham County

Asheboro vs. Central Davidson

Eastern Guilford vs. Atkins

Bishop McGuinness vs. Pine Lake Prep

Jordan Matthews vs. Cummings

East Davidson vs. Salisbury

Alleghany vs. East Wilkes

Elkin vs. Starmount

Surry Central vs. Forbush

Graham vs. Chatham Central

HP Christian vs. Cabarrus

Mount Airy vs. North Stokes

North Surry vs. West Wilkes

North Wilkes vs. Wilkes Central

Southern Alamance vs. Northern Durham

WS Prep vs. Community School of Davidson

Sept. 29th Friday Football Fever Full Show

More Videos

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Friday Football Fever Show: September 29, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out