x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Eight Scores & Highlights

Some games are being moved up to Thursday due to Weather.

Friday Football Fever Week Eight Scores & Highlights

Friday Night Games:

Providence Grove vs. Randleman

NW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford

Oak Grove vs. North Davidson

Ragsdale vs. Grimsley

Reagan vs. West Forsyth

East Forsyth vs. Parkland

Davie County vs. Mount Tabor

Reynolds vs. Glenn

Eastern Randolph vs. Trinity

SE Guilford vs. SW Guilford

Page vs. Western Guilford

Thomasville vs. South Davidson

Southern Guilford vs. Smith

North Stokes vs. Mount Airy

Atkins vs. Eastern Guilford

Wheatmore vs. SW Randolph

Rockingham County vs. HP Central

Forbush vs. Surry Central

HP Andrews vs. West Stokes

Lexington vs. West Davidson

Walkertown vs. North Forsyth

Cummings vs. Jordan-Matthews

Starmount vs. Elkin

Northern Durham vs. Southern Alamance

Chatham Central vs. Graham

Pine Lake Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness

Salisbury vs. East Davidson

Wilkes Central vs. North Wilkes

Community School of Davidson vs. WS Prep

East Wilkes vs. Alleghany

Thursday Night Games:

NE Guilford vs. Dudley

Central Davidson vs. Asheboro

Morehead vs. McMichael

West Wilkes vs. North Surry

Western Alamance vs. Bartlett Yancey

Ledford vs. Montgomery Central

Tuesday Night Games:

Eastern Guilford 23  HP Central 0 (F)

Reidsville 43  HP Andrews 12 (F)

Monday Night Game:

Forbush 45  North Surry 27  (F)