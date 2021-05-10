Friday Football Fever Week Eight Scores & Highlights
Friday Night Games:
Providence Grove vs. Randleman
NW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford
Oak Grove vs. North Davidson
Ragsdale vs. Grimsley
Reagan vs. West Forsyth
East Forsyth vs. Parkland
Davie County vs. Mount Tabor
Reynolds vs. Glenn
Eastern Randolph vs. Trinity
SE Guilford vs. SW Guilford
Page vs. Western Guilford
Thomasville vs. South Davidson
Southern Guilford vs. Smith
North Stokes vs. Mount Airy
Atkins vs. Eastern Guilford
Wheatmore vs. SW Randolph
Rockingham County vs. HP Central
Forbush vs. Surry Central
HP Andrews vs. West Stokes
Lexington vs. West Davidson
Walkertown vs. North Forsyth
Cummings vs. Jordan-Matthews
Starmount vs. Elkin
Northern Durham vs. Southern Alamance
Chatham Central vs. Graham
Pine Lake Prep vs. Bishop McGuinness
Salisbury vs. East Davidson
Wilkes Central vs. North Wilkes
Community School of Davidson vs. WS Prep
East Wilkes vs. Alleghany
Thursday Night Games:
NE Guilford vs. Dudley
Central Davidson vs. Asheboro
Morehead vs. McMichael
West Wilkes vs. North Surry
Western Alamance vs. Bartlett Yancey
Ledford vs. Montgomery Central
Tuesday Night Games:
Eastern Guilford 23 HP Central 0 (F)
Reidsville 43 HP Andrews 12 (F)
Monday Night Game:
Forbush 45 North Surry 27 (F)