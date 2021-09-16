Friday Football Fever Week Five Scores & Highlights
SW Guilford vs. Page
Mount Tabor vs. West Forsyth
SE Guilford vs. Grimsley
Ledford vs. Providence Grove
Northern Guilford vs. Ragsdale
Reagan vs. East Forsyth
HP Central vs. Dudley
Western Guilford vs. NW Guilford
Davie County vs. Reynolds
Parkland vs. Glenn
Eastern Alamance vs. Southern Alamance
North Wilkes vs. East Surry
Morehead vs. North Forsyth
Reidsville vs. HP Andrews
East Davidson vs. Lexington
Starmount vs. SW Randolph
Eastern Guilford vs. NE Guilford
Rockingham County vs. Southern Guilford
Smith vs. Atkins
Oak Grove vs. West Stanly
McMichael vs. West Stokes
Graham vs. Bartlett Yancey
Wheatmore vs. Asheboro
North Surry vs. Wilkes Central
North Davidson vs. Asheville
Thomasville vs. Salisbury
Orange vs. Western Alamance
Randleman vs. North Stanly
Elkin vs. North STokes
Northwood vs. Williams
Chatham Central vs. Cummings
Surry Central vs. West Wilkes
Alleghany vs. South Stokes
Community School of Davidson vs. Bishop McGuinness
Carver vs. Christ the King
South Davidson vs. North Rowan