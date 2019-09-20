Mount Airy 57 North Surry 38 (F)
East Forsyth 43 Page 7 (F)
East Surry 35 West Stokes 10 (F)
West Forsyth 28 Mount Tabor 0 (F)
Reidsville 59 Eastern Guilford 16 (F)
Dudley 23 SE Guilford 0 (F)
NE Guilford 22 Ragsdale 20 (F)
Southern Guilford 21 Western Guilford 19 (F)
SW Guilford 49 NW Guilford 21 (F)
Oak Grove 52 Lexington 8 (F)
North Davidson 31 East Davidson 0 (F)
HP Andrews 29 HP Central 28 (F)
Grimsley 49 Smith 7 (F)
Eastern Randolph 37 Montgomery Central 7 (F)
Thomasville 32 Central Davidson 27 (F)
Southern Alamance 29 Cummings 7 (F)
Williams 61 Graham 3 (F)
Reagan 46 Hickory 21 (F)
Reynolds 29 North Forsyth 6 (F)
SW Randolph 33 Trinity 13 (F)
Bishop McGuinness 7 Atkins 0 (F)
Elkin 28 South Stokes 13 (F)
Cedar Ridge at Providence Grove
South Iredell 31 Davie County 28 (F)
Ledford 42 South Rowan 14 (F)
KIPP Pride at Bartlett Yancey
Patrick County 28 North Stokes 14 (F)
Grayson County 15 West Wilkes 14 (F)
West Stanly 52 Wheatmore 12 (F)
Salisbury 14 West Davidson 11 (F)
Related: AP High School Football Rankings For Sept. 17th
Related: Week Four HS Plays Of The Week