Mount Airy 57  North Surry 38  (F)

East Forsyth 43  Page 7 (F)

East Surry 35  West Stokes 10 (F)

West Forsyth 28  Mount Tabor 0  (F)

Reidsville 59  Eastern Guilford 16 (F)

Dudley 23  SE Guilford 0  (F)

NE Guilford 22  Ragsdale 20 (F)

Southern Guilford 21  Western Guilford 19 (F)

SW Guilford 49  NW Guilford 21 (F)

Oak Grove 52  Lexington 8  (F)

North Davidson 31  East Davidson 0  (F)

HP Andrews 29  HP Central 28  (F)

Grimsley 49  Smith 7 (F)

Eastern Randolph 37  Montgomery Central 7 (F)

Thomasville 32  Central Davidson 27 (F)

Southern Alamance 29 Cummings 7 (F)

Williams 61  Graham 3  (F)

Reagan 46  Hickory 21 (F)

Reynolds 29  North Forsyth 6  (F)

SW Randolph 33  Trinity 13 (F)

Bishop McGuinness 7  Atkins 0  (F)

Elkin 28  South Stokes 13 (F)

Cedar Ridge at Providence Grove

South Iredell 31  Davie County 28 (F)

Ledford 42 South Rowan 14 (F)

KIPP Pride at Bartlett Yancey

Patrick County 28  North Stokes 14 (F)

Grayson County 15  West Wilkes 14 (F)

West Stanly 52  Wheatmore 12 (F)

Salisbury 14  West Davidson 11 (F)

