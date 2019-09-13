North Davidson vs. Oak Grove

SE Guilford vs. Grimsley

NW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford

Parkland vs. East Forsyth

West Forsyth vs. Hp Central

Charlotte Country Day vs. HP Christian

Eastern Randolph vs. Asheboro

Montgomery Central vs. Randleman

Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance

Wheatmore vs. Western Guilford

Walkertown 47  Bishop McGuiness 0  (F)

Surry Central vs.. East Surry

Page vs. Eastern Guilford

Rockingham County vs. Reidsville

Ragsdale vs. Sw Guilford

Mount Tabor vs. Reynolds

Hillside vs. Dudley

Carver 18  South Davidson 12 (F)

Lexington vs. Central Davidson

Graham vs. Western Alamance

Southern Guilford vs. Smith

West Davidson vs. Ledford

North Stokes vs. West Stokes

South Stokes vs. McMichael

Alleghany vs. Mount Airy

Providence Grove vs. SW Randolph

Morehead vs. Atkins

Glenn vs. North Forsyth

Davie County vs. West Rowan

Starmount vs. Forbush

Williams vs. Orange

Thomasville vs.. Salisbury

WS Prep vs. East Wilkes

North Moore vs. Trinity

Bartlett Yancey vs. East Chapel Hill

Cummings vs. Leesville Road

Related::  FFF Week 3 Top Five Plays

                            