HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights

Mount Tabor at Dudley is our Game of the Week

Mount Tabor at Dudley

NW Guilford at Grimsley

Davie County at Reagan

McMichael at Western Alamance

SE Guilford at Eastern Guilford

Ragsdale at Page

WS Prep at East Surry

Reidsville at Carrboro

Reynolds at East Forsyth

Asheboro at Southern Guilford

Graham at Bartlett Yancey

Bishop McGuinness at North Stokes

Roanoke Rapids at Burl. Cummings

SW Randolph at Burl. Williams

Surry Central at Carver

Central Davidson at Oak Grove

Lexington at East Davidson

Eastern Alamance at Rockingham County

HP Andrews at Randleman

HP Central at Southern Alamance

Thomasville at Ledford

NE Guilford at Morehead

South Stokes at Mount Airy

Salisbury at North Davidson

South Stanly at Eastern Randolph

Parkland at Western Guilford

Providence Grove at Wheatmore

Smith at SW Guilford

Jordan Matthews at Trinity

North Surry at West Stokes

Montgomery Central at Forest Hills

West Wilkes at Starmount

North Wilkes at Elkin  (PPD until 6:30pm Monday)

East Wilkes at Alleghany

Wilkes Central at Ashe County

Glenn at West Forsyth   (canceled)

Forbush at Walkertown  (canceled)

Person at Northern Guilford  (canceled)

North Forsyth at Atkins  (canceled)