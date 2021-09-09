x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights

East Davidson vs. Ledford is our FFF Game of the Week
Credit: WFMY News 2
WFMY News 2 Friday Football Fever

Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights

Mount Tabor vs. Page (Thursday)

Reynolds vs. SW Guilford (Thursday)

Asheboro vs. Providence Grove

East Davidson vs. Ledford

Forbush vs. Thomasville

Ragsdale vs. Eastern Guilford

SE Guilford vs. Southern Guilford

Southern Alamance vs. Western Alamance

Williams vs. Eastern Randolph

East Surry vs. South Stokes

Terry Sanford vs. Glenn

Grimsley vs. Pinecrest

East Forsyth vs. South Iredell

West Davidson vs. SW Randolph

Carver vs. McMichael

Ashe County vs. Mount Airy

HP Andrews vs. Parkland 

Mooresville vs. Davie County

East Rowan vs. North Davidson

Jordan-Matthews vs. Trinity

WS Prep vs. Walkertown

Morehead vs. Martinsville

Asheville Christian vs. HP Christian

Wilkes Central vs. East Wilkes

Central Davidson vs. West Wilkes

Rockingham County vs. Reidsville (11am Saturday)

Graham vs. Wake Christian Academy

Wheatmore vs. Chatham Central

Starmount vs. Pine Lake Prep

South Stanly vs. South Davidson

Patrick County vs. North Stokes

Alleghany vs. North Wilkes

North Raleigh Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness

East Chapel Hill vs. Bartlett Yancey

Montgomery Central vs. Monroe