Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights
Mount Tabor vs. Page (Thursday)
Reynolds vs. SW Guilford (Thursday)
Asheboro vs. Providence Grove
East Davidson vs. Ledford
Forbush vs. Thomasville
Ragsdale vs. Eastern Guilford
SE Guilford vs. Southern Guilford
Southern Alamance vs. Western Alamance
Williams vs. Eastern Randolph
East Surry vs. South Stokes
Terry Sanford vs. Glenn
Grimsley vs. Pinecrest
East Forsyth vs. South Iredell
West Davidson vs. SW Randolph
Carver vs. McMichael
Ashe County vs. Mount Airy
HP Andrews vs. Parkland
Mooresville vs. Davie County
East Rowan vs. North Davidson
Jordan-Matthews vs. Trinity
WS Prep vs. Walkertown
Morehead vs. Martinsville
Asheville Christian vs. HP Christian
Wilkes Central vs. East Wilkes
Central Davidson vs. West Wilkes
Rockingham County vs. Reidsville (11am Saturday)
Graham vs. Wake Christian Academy
Wheatmore vs. Chatham Central
Starmount vs. Pine Lake Prep
South Stanly vs. South Davidson
Patrick County vs. North Stokes
Alleghany vs. North Wilkes
North Raleigh Christian vs. Bishop McGuinness
East Chapel Hill vs. Bartlett Yancey
Montgomery Central vs. Monroe