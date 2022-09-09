Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights
Ledford 44 East Davidson 14 (F)
East Surry 54 South Stokes 0 (F)
Reidsville 35 Eastern Alamance 28 (F)
Providence Grove 49 Asheboro 0 (F)
Southern Alamance 43 Western Alamance 26 (F)
Central Davidson 42 West Wilkes 0 (F)
Randleman 38 Smith 7 (F)
East Forsyth 59 South Iredell 7 (F)
Grimsley 32 Pinecrest 7 (F)
Eastern Randolph 28 Williams 21 (F)
McMichael vs. Carver
HP Andrews 36 Parkland 15 (F)
Thomasville 26 Forbush 13 (F)
Oak Grove 45 Lexington 7 (F)
WS Prep vs. Walkertown
West Davidson 10 SW Randolph 0 (F)
Martinsville 34 Morehead 21 (F)
Mount Airy vs. Ashe County
North Davidson 49 East Rowan 14 (F)
Trinity 60 Jordan Matthews 7 (F)
SE Guilford 34 Jordan 14 (F)
South Davidson 40 South Stanly 14 (F)
Bartlett Yancey vs. East Chapel Hill
North Raleigh Christian 48 Bishop McGuinness 12 (F)
East Wilkes 36 Wilkes Central 16 (F)
Wake Christian Academy vs. Graham
HP Christian vs. Asheville Christian Academy
Monroe 56 Montgomery Central 0 (F)
North Stokes vs. Patrick County
North Wilkes vs. Alleghany
Pine Lake Prep 21 Starmount 2 (F)
Chatham Central vs. Wheatmore