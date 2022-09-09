x
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights

Ledford vs. East Davidson is our GTCC Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week Four Scores & Highlights

Ledford 44  East Davidson 14  (F)

East Surry 54  South Stokes 0 (F)

Reidsville 35  Eastern Alamance 28 (F)

Providence Grove 49  Asheboro 0  (F)

Southern Alamance 43  Western Alamance 26 (F)

Central Davidson 42  West Wilkes 0 (F)

Randleman 38  Smith 7 (F)

East Forsyth 59  South Iredell 7 (F)

Grimsley 32  Pinecrest 7 (F)

Eastern Randolph 28  Williams 21 (F)

McMichael vs. Carver

HP Andrews 36  Parkland 15 (F)

Thomasville 26 Forbush 13  (F)

Oak Grove 45  Lexington 7 (F)

WS Prep vs. Walkertown

West Davidson 10  SW Randolph 0 (F)

Martinsville 34  Morehead 21 (F)

Mount Airy vs. Ashe County

North Davidson 49  East Rowan 14 (F)

Trinity 60 Jordan Matthews 7 (F)

SE Guilford 34  Jordan 14 (F)

South Davidson 40  South Stanly 14 (F)

Bartlett Yancey vs. East Chapel Hill

North Raleigh Christian 48  Bishop McGuinness 12 (F)

East Wilkes 36  Wilkes Central 16  (F)

Wake Christian Academy vs. Graham

HP Christian vs. Asheville Christian Academy

Monroe 56 Montgomery Central 0  (F)

North Stokes vs. Patrick County

North Wilkes vs. Alleghany

Pine Lake Prep 21  Starmount 2  (F)

Chatham Central vs. Wheatmore

