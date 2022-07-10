x
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Nine Scores & Highlights

Eastern Randolph vs. Providence Grove is our GTCC Game of the Week
Friday Football Fever

October 14th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Eastern Randolph vs. Providence Grove

Randleman vs. SW Randolph

SW Guilford vs. Grimsley

Rockingham County vs. Dudley

Mount Tabor vs. Glenn

Southern Guilford vs. Eastern Guilford

Ledford vs. Oak Grove

Davie County vs. West Forsyth

Page vs. Northern Guilford

NW Guilford vs. Ragsdale

Parkland vs. Reagan

Forbush vs. East Surry

North Surry vs. North Forsyth

South Davidson vs. East Davidson

East Forsyth vs. Reynolds

Reidville vs. West Stokes

Walkertown vs. McMichael

Starmount vs. South Stokes

SE Guilford vs. Western Guilford

Riverside-Durham vs. Southern Alamance

Person vs. Eastern Alamance

North Davidson vs. Asheboro

Atkins vs. NE Guilford

HP Andrews vs. Morehead

HP Central vs. Smith

Chatham Central vs. Bartlett Yancey

Mtn. Island Charter vs. Bishop McGuinness

Cummings vs. North Moore

Pine Lake Prep vs. Carver

Central Davidson vs. Montgomery Central

North Stokes vs. East Wilkes

Elkin vs. Alleghany

Graham vs. Jordan Matthews

Metrolina Christian vs. HP Christian

Lexington vs. Salisbury

Surry Central vs. North Wilkes

North Rowan vs. West Davidson

West Wilkes vs. Wilkes Central

Wheatmore vs. Trinity

Christ the King vs. WS Prep

Friday Football Fever Week Eight Part 1

Extended Highlights: Randleman vs. Providence Grove

