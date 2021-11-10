x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Nine Scores & Highlights

Eastern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford is our Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week Nine Scores & Highlights:

Eastern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford

Glenn vs. Mount Tabor

Reynolds vs. East Forsyth

Grimsley vs. SW Guilford

West Forsyth vs. Davie County

Providence Grove vs. Eastern Randolph

Oak Grove vs. Ledford

Williams vs. Western Alamance

Northern Guilford vs. Page

West Stokes vs. Reidsville

Dudley vs. Rockingham County

East Surry vs. Forbush

North Moore vs. Cummings

Morehead 27  HP Andrews 24  (F)

Ragsdale vs. NW Guilford

Reagan vs. Parkland

Asheboro vs. North Davidson

SW Randolph vs. Randleman

Western Guilford vs. SE Guilford

McMichael vs. Walkertown

Trinity vs. Wheatmore

East Davidson vs. South Davidson

Smith vs. HP Central

Montgomery Central vs. Central Davidson

South Stokes vs. Starmount

Jordan-Matthews vs. Graham

North Forsyth vs. North Surry

Eastern Alamance vs. Person

North Wilkes vs. Surry Central

Wilkes Central vs. West Wilkes

Salisbury vs. Lexington

Southern Alamance vs. Riverside-Durham

NE Guilford vs. Atkins

Bartlett Yancey vs. Chatham Central

West Davidson vs. North Rowan

Carver vs. Pine Lake Prep

HP Christian vs. Metrolina Christian

Bishop McGuinness vs. Mountain Island Charter

Alleghany vs. Elkin

WS Prep vs. Christ the King

Davie County 56  Mount Tabor 49  (F)

East Forsyth 73  Parkland 0  (F)