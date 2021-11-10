Friday Football Fever Week Nine Scores & Highlights:
Eastern Guilford vs. Southern Guilford
Glenn vs. Mount Tabor
Reynolds vs. East Forsyth
Grimsley vs. SW Guilford
West Forsyth vs. Davie County
Providence Grove vs. Eastern Randolph
Oak Grove vs. Ledford
Williams vs. Western Alamance
Northern Guilford vs. Page
West Stokes vs. Reidsville
Dudley vs. Rockingham County
East Surry vs. Forbush
North Moore vs. Cummings
Morehead 27 HP Andrews 24 (F)
Ragsdale vs. NW Guilford
Reagan vs. Parkland
Asheboro vs. North Davidson
SW Randolph vs. Randleman
Western Guilford vs. SE Guilford
McMichael vs. Walkertown
Trinity vs. Wheatmore
East Davidson vs. South Davidson
Smith vs. HP Central
Montgomery Central vs. Central Davidson
South Stokes vs. Starmount
Jordan-Matthews vs. Graham
North Forsyth vs. North Surry
Eastern Alamance vs. Person
North Wilkes vs. Surry Central
Wilkes Central vs. West Wilkes
Salisbury vs. Lexington
Southern Alamance vs. Riverside-Durham
NE Guilford vs. Atkins
Bartlett Yancey vs. Chatham Central
West Davidson vs. North Rowan
Carver vs. Pine Lake Prep
HP Christian vs. Metrolina Christian
Bishop McGuinness vs. Mountain Island Charter
Alleghany vs. Elkin
WS Prep vs. Christ the King
Davie County 56 Mount Tabor 49 (F)
East Forsyth 73 Parkland 0 (F)