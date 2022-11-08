x
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week One Games featuring Triad High Schools

All the action kicks off August 19th.

Randleman vs. Asheboro

Atkins vs. Walkertown

Carrboro vs. Bartlett Yancey

John Paul II vs. Bishop McGuinness

Cummings vs. Williams

Carver vs. North Moore

Central Davidson vs. Lexington

Davie County vs. Mooresville

Dudley vs. Page

East Davidson vs. Providence Grove

NW Guilford vs. East Forsyth

Starmount vs. East Surry

East Wilkes vs. West Wilkes

Eastern Randolph vs. Eastern Alamance

Eastern Guilford vs. Northern Guilford

Elkin vs. North Wilkes

North Forsyth vs. Forbush

Terry Sanford vs. Glenn

Southern Alamance vs. Graham

Grimsley vs. Clayton

HP Andrews vs. Smith

Reynolds vs. HP Central

North Wake vs. HP Christian

Ledford vs. North Stanly

Rockingham County vs. McMichael

Union Pines vs. Montgomery Central

Morehead vs. Western Guilford

Mount Airy vs. North Surry

Mount Tabor vs. Richmond County

North Davidson vs. Reagan

North Stokes vs. South Davidson

Ragsdale vs. NE Guilford

Oak Grove vs. SW Guilford

South Rowan vs. Parkland

Reidsville vs. Western Alamance

South Stokes vs. West Stokes

Southern Guilford vs. SE Guilford

Alleghany vs. Surry Central

Jordan Matthews vs. SW Randolph

Thomasville vs. Albemarle

Trinity vs. Chatham Central

West Davidson vs. Wheatmore

Wilkes Central vs. Ashe County

WS Prep vs. Lake Norman Charter

West Forsyth vs. A.C. Reynolds

