HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week One Regular Season Games

Week One of the Regular Season kicks off Friday Night.

August 20th High School Football Game

Western Alamance at Reidsville

Eastern Alamance at Eastern Randolph

East Forsyth at NW Guilford

Eastern Guilford at Northern Guilford

Clayton at Grimsley

Richmond Senior vs. Mount Tabor

Reagan at North Davidson

SW Guilford at Oak Grove

Page at Dudley

NE Guilford at Ragsdale

East Surry at Starmount

Smith at HP Andrews

Asheboro at Randleman

Williams at Cummings

North Surry at Mount Airy

Graham at Southern Alamance

Lexington at Central Davidson

HP Central vs. Reynolds

SE Guilford at Southern Guilford

AC Reynolds at West Forsyth

Surry Central at Alleghany

Wheatmore at West Davidson

Mooresville at Davie County

West Stokes at South Stokes

Rockingham County at McMichael

South Davidson at North Stokes

Terry Sanford at Glenn

Western Guilford at Morehead

Walkertown at Atkins

Bishop McGuinness at John Paul Catholic

North Moore at Carver

Providence Grove at East Davidson

West Wilkes at East Wilkes

Forbush at North Forsyth

Montgomery Central at Union Pines

Elkin at North Wilkes

Parkland at South Rowan

Ashe County at Wilkes Central

Bartlett Yancey at Carrboro

SW Randolph at Jordan-Matthews

Albemarle at Thomasville

Chatham Central at Trinity