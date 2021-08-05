Friday Football Fever Week One Regular Season Games

Week One of the 2021 High School Regular Season kicks off Friday night around the Triad.
August 20th High School Football Game
Western Alamance at Reidsville
Eastern Alamance at Eastern Randolph
East Forsyth at NW Guilford
Eastern Guilford at Northern Guilford
Clayton at Grimsley
Richmond Senior vs. Mount Tabor
Reagan at North Davidson
SW Guilford at Oak Grove
Page at Dudley
NE Guilford at Ragsdale
East Surry at Starmount
Smith at HP Andrews
Asheboro at Randleman
Williams at Cummings
North Surry at Mount Airy
Graham at Southern Alamance
Lexington at Central Davidson
HP Central vs. Reynolds
SE Guilford at Southern Guilford
AC Reynolds at West Forsyth
Surry Central at Alleghany
Wheatmore at West Davidson
Mooresville at Davie County
West Stokes at South Stokes
Rockingham County at McMichael
South Davidson at North Stokes
Terry Sanford at Glenn
Western Guilford at Morehead
Walkertown at Atkins
Bishop McGuinness at John Paul Catholic
North Moore at Carver
Providence Grove at East Davidson
West Wilkes at East Wilkes
Forbush at North Forsyth
Montgomery Central at Union Pines
Elkin at North Wilkes
Parkland at South Rowan
Ashe County at Wilkes Central
Bartlett Yancey at Carrboro
SW Randolph at Jordan-Matthews
Albemarle at Thomasville
Chatham Central at Trinity