HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Seven Scores & Highlights

SW Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph is our Game of the Week

October 1st FFF Scores & Highlights

SW Randolph vs. Eastern Randolph

Glenn vs. West Forsyth

Smith vs. Dudley

Ledford vs. Central Davidson

Eastern Guilford vs. Rockingham County

NW Guilford vs. Page

Northern Guilford vs. SW Guilford

Reidsville vs. Walkertown

Western Guilford vs. Grimsley

Atkins vs. Southern Guilford

Davie County vs. Reagan

Eastern Alamance vs. Williams

Asheboro vs. Oak Grove

West Davidson vs. Thomasville

Ragsdale vs. SE Guilford

Mount Airy vs. Starmount

Randleman vs. Wheatmore

Mount Tabor vs. East Forsyth (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocols)

East Surry vs. Wilkes Central (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocols)

Trinity vs. Providence Grove  (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocols)

Parkland vs. Reynolds

McMichael vs. Lexington

North Surry vs. Forbush

West Stokes vs. Morehead

South Stokes vs. East Wilkes

Montgomery Central vs. North Davidson

Cummings vs. Bartlett Yancey

Surry Central vs. Elkin

NE Guilford vs. HP Central

North Forsyth vs. HP Andrews

Carver vs. Community School of Davidson

Southern Alamance vs. Chapel Hill

North Wilkes vs. West Wilkes

HP Christian vs. Ravenscroft

Alleghany vs. North Stokes

North Rowan vs. East Davidson

WS Prep vs. Mountain Island Charter