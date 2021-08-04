Friday Football Fever Week Seven Scores & Highlights
Thursday's Games:
Bartlett Yancey at Reidsville
Western Guilford at Dudley
SW Guilford at Mount Tabor
Graham at Cummings
West Forsyth at Davie County
Reagan at Reynolds
HP Central at Ragsdale
WS Prep at Bishop McGuinness
Friday's Games:
East Surry at Mount Airy
Glenn at East Forsyth
Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford
Oak Grove at North Davidson
Western Alamance at Northern Guilford
Page at Grimsley
NW Guilford at Hoke County
Randleman at Asheboro
Atkins at Walkertown
Burl. Williams at Southern Alamance
Carver at North Surry
Central Davidson at West Davidson
East Davidson at Ledford
Eastern Alamance at McMichael
Eastern Randolph at Trinity
NE Guilford at Person
Smith at Parkland
Jordan Matthews at Providence Grove
Morehead at Rockingham County
North Rowan at South Davidson
SW Randolph at SE Guilford
West Stokes at Forbush
Montgomery Central at Central Academy of Tech
Starmount at Ashe County
Alleghany at Elkin
South Stokes at North Stokes
West Wilkes at North Wilkes
