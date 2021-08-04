x
Friday Football Fever Week Seven Scores & Highlights

This is the final week of the Regular Season. State Playoffs begin next Friday.

Thursday's Games:

Bartlett Yancey at Reidsville

Western Guilford at Dudley

SW Guilford at Mount Tabor

Graham at Cummings

West Forsyth at Davie County

Reagan at Reynolds

HP Central at Ragsdale

WS Prep at Bishop McGuinness

Friday's Games:

East Surry at Mount Airy

Glenn at East Forsyth

Southern Guilford at Eastern Guilford

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Western Alamance at Northern Guilford

Page at Grimsley

NW Guilford at Hoke County

Randleman at Asheboro

Atkins at Walkertown

Burl. Williams at Southern Alamance

Carver at North Surry

Central Davidson at West Davidson

East Davidson at Ledford

Eastern Alamance at McMichael

Eastern Randolph at Trinity

NE Guilford at Person

Smith at Parkland

Jordan Matthews at Providence Grove

Morehead at Rockingham County

North Rowan at South Davidson

SW Randolph at SE Guilford

West Stokes at Forbush

Montgomery Central at Central Academy of Tech

Starmount at Ashe County

Alleghany at Elkin

South Stokes at North Stokes

West Wilkes at North Wilkes

