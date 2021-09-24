x
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Six Scores & Highlights

Western Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance is our FFF Game of the Week

SE Guilford vs. Northern Guilford

Glenn vs. Reagan

East Forsyth vs. Davie County

SW Randolph vs. Asheboro 

Grimsley vs. NW Guilford 

Page vs. Ragsdale

Southern Guilford vs. NE Guilford

Dudley vs. Atkins
East Surry vs. North Surry

Reynolds vs. Mt. Tabor

North Forsyth vs. Reidsville (PPD to Tuesday at 7pm)

West Forsyth vs. Parkland  (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocols)

Ledford vs. Wheatmore  (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocols)

HP Central vs. Eastern Guilford  (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocols)

SW Guilford vs. Western Guilford

Bishop McGuinness vs. Carver

Rockingham County vs. Smith

West Stanly vs. Eastern Randolph

Walkertown vs. West Stokes

North Stokes vs. Starmount

HP Andrews vs. McMichael

North Rowan vs. Thomasville

West Wilkes vs. Forbush

Wilkes Central vs. Surry Central

Randleman vs. Montgomery Central

Salisbury vs. West Davidson

Lexington vs. South Davidson

Central Davidson vs. Webb

Graham vs. Union Pines

Williams vs. Orange

Corinth Holders vs. Southern Alamance

Bartlett Yancey vs. North Moore

WS Prep vs. Pine Lake Prep

Alleghany vs. North Stokes

North Wilkes vs. Ashe County