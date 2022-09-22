x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Six Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford vs. Grimsley is our GTCC Game of the Week

More Videos

September 23rd Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford vs. Grimsley

Eastern Alamance vs. Western Alamance

Reagan vs. Glenn

Eastern Guilford vs. HP Central 

Davie County vs. East Forsyth

Eastern Guilford vs. HP Central

More Videos

Asheboro vs. SW Randolph

Atkins vs. Dudley

North Surry vs. East Surry

NE Guilford vs. Southern Guilford

Northern Guilford vs. SE Guilford

Ragsdale vs. Page

Parkland vs. West Forsyth

Reidsville vs. North Forsyth

Carver vs. Bishop McGuinness

South Davidson vs. Lexington

Mount Airy vs. South Stokes

Smith vs. Rockingham County

West Stokes vs. Walkertown

Southern Alamance vs. Cummings

Mount Tabor vs. Reynolds

Western Guilford vs. SW Guilford

Eastern Randolph vs. West Stanly

North Moore vs. Bartlett Yancey

Williams vs. Orange

Elkin vs. East Wilkes

Forbush vs. West Wilkes

Graham vs. Seaforth

McMichael vs. HP Andrews

HP Christian vs. Covenant Day

Starmount vs. North Stokes

Surry Central vs. Wilkes Central

Thomasville vs. South Rowan

Salisbury vs. West Davidson

Pine Lake Prep vs. WS Prep

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out