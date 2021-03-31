x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Six Scores & Highlights

Randleman at Eastern Randolph is our Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Monday's Games:

East Surry 49  North Stokes 0  (F)

Glenn 56  Davie County 49 (F)

Forbush 28  Carver 8  (F)

Tuesday's Games:

Mount Airy 47  Bishop McGuinness 0  (F)

Eastern Alamance 41  Rockingham County 21 (F)

Wednesday's Games:

Person at Northern Guilford

Thursday's Games:

Eastern Guilford at Page

Grimsley at Ragsdale 

Burl. Cummings at Reidsville 

Parkland at Mount Tabor

Glenn at Reynolds

Western Guilford at Smith

Thomasville at Oak Grove  

Southern Alamance at Southern Guilford

Asheboro at SW Randolph

NW Cabarrus at Providence Grove

McMichael at NE Guilford 

SE Guilford at Burl. Williams

Ledford at Salisbury

Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central

Ashe County at West Wilkes

North Wilkes at Alleghany

Friday's Games:

West Forsyth at Reagan

SW Guilford at Dudley

Randleman at Eastern Randolph

Lexington at North Davidson

South Stokes at East Surry

East Forsyth at Davie County

HP Central at NW Guilford

Atkins at North Surry

Bartlett Yancey at Carrboro

Forbush at Carver

Trinity at HP Andrews

South Rowan at Central Davidson

West Davidson at East Davidson

Northern Guilford at Morehead

South Davidson at Chatham Central

North Forsyth at West Stokes       

North Stokes at WS Prep

Saturday's Games:

Western Alamance at Eastern Alamance  