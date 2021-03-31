Friday Football Fever Week Six Scores & Highlights

Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
Monday's Games:
East Surry 49 North Stokes 0 (F)
Glenn 56 Davie County 49 (F)
Forbush 28 Carver 8 (F)
Tuesday's Games:
Mount Airy 47 Bishop McGuinness 0 (F)
Eastern Alamance 41 Rockingham County 21 (F)
Wednesday's Games:
Person at Northern Guilford
Thursday's Games:
Eastern Guilford at Page
Grimsley at Ragsdale
Burl. Cummings at Reidsville
Parkland at Mount Tabor
Glenn at Reynolds
Western Guilford at Smith
Thomasville at Oak Grove
Southern Alamance at Southern Guilford
Asheboro at SW Randolph
NW Cabarrus at Providence Grove
McMichael at NE Guilford
SE Guilford at Burl. Williams
Ledford at Salisbury
Mount Pleasant at Montgomery Central
Ashe County at West Wilkes
North Wilkes at Alleghany
Friday's Games:
West Forsyth at Reagan
SW Guilford at Dudley
Randleman at Eastern Randolph
Lexington at North Davidson
South Stokes at East Surry
East Forsyth at Davie County
HP Central at NW Guilford
Atkins at North Surry
Bartlett Yancey at Carrboro
Forbush at Carver
Trinity at HP Andrews
South Rowan at Central Davidson
West Davidson at East Davidson
Northern Guilford at Morehead
South Davidson at Chatham Central
North Forsyth at West Stokes
North Stokes at WS Prep
Saturday's Games:
Western Alamance at Eastern Alamance