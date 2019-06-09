September 6th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Southern Alamance at Eastern Randolph

Page at Dudley

East Forsyth at Mount Tabor

NW Guilford at SE Guilford

Williams at Eastern Alamance

HP Andrews at Smith

Parkland at Glenn

Cummings at Western Alamance

Asheboro at Wheatmore

Reidsville at Morehead

Ragsdale at Northern Guilford

Western Guilford at Rockingham County

Trinity at South Stokes

East Surry at North Surry

HP Central at SW Guilford

Ledford at Randleman

Central Davidson at South Davidson

NE Guilford at Southern Guilford

Mount Airy at Elkin

HP Christian at Ravenscroft

Surry Central at Wilkes Central

Providence Grove at Graham

Starmount at McMichael

Statesville at West Forsyth

Mooresville at Davie County

Watauga at Reagan

SW Randolph at South Stanly

Pinecrest at Reynolds

Walkertown at Alleghany

Central, SC at Montgomery Central

Thomas Jefferson at Carver

Bishop McGuinness at West Wilkes

Bartlett Yancey at Cedar Ridge

Forbush at East Wilkes

North Rowan at Lexington

Related: FFF Week 2 Top Plays