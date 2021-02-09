x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Three Scores & Highlights

Southern Alamance vs. Williams is our Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week Three Scores & Highlights

Southern Alamance vs. Williams

Northern Guilford vs. Western Alamance

Oak Grove vs. Ragsdale

Smith vs. SE Guilford

NW Guilford vs. Reynolds

North Forsyth vs. Randleman 

SW Guilford 50  HP Central 0 (F)

Central Davidson vs. West Davidson

East Wilkes vs. East Surry

Trinity vs. East Davidson

Southern Guilford vs. Western Guilford

Glenn at Chambers

Dudley vs. Hillside

Reagan vs. Myers Park

West Forsyth vs. Weddington

Bishop McGuinness at Graham

Morehead vs. NE Guilford

South Stokes vs. McMichael

Elkin vs. North Surry

Starmount vs. Forbush

Parkland vs. WS Prep

Jordan-Matthews vs. Providence Grove

Mount Airy vs. Surry Central

Orange vs. Cummings

Bartlett Yancey vs. Cedar Ridge

Carver vs. Highland Tech

North Stokes vs. Chatham Central

West Wilkes vs. Ashe County

 

Games Not Being Played due to COVID-19 Protocols

HP Andrews vs. Thomasville

North Davidson vs. Davie County

Walkertown vs. Eastern Randolph  (Will be played Sept. 17th)

Ledford vs. Wheatmore

Rockingham County vs. Reidsville (Will be played Sept. 11th)

West Stokes vs. East Surry

North Forsyth vs. Lexington

Western Alamance vs. Eastern Guilford

Northern Guilford vs. Eastern Alamance

Randleman vs. Montgomery Central

South Davidson vs. North Moore