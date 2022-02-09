x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Three Scores & Highlights

Ragsdale vs. Oak Grove was our GTCC Game of the Week
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

Friday Football Fever Week Three Scores & Highlights

Ragsdale vs. Oak Grove

Mount Tabor 29  Page 14 (F)

More Videos

Eastern Alamance 41  Northern Guilford 35 (F)

More Videos

Eastern Randolph 35  Walkertown 21 (F)

Williams 37  Southern Alamance 20 (F)

Ledford 70  Wheatmore 0 (F)

Thomasville 38  HP Andrews 0  (F)

SW Guilford 49  HP Central 6 (F)

Western Alamance 28  Eastern Guilford 26 (F)

West Davidson vs. Central Davidson

Davie County 28  North Davidson 21 (F)

Hillside vs. Dudley 

Reidsville 50  Rockingham County 6  (F)

Reagan 17 Myers Park 14 (F)

East Davidson vs. Trinity

East Surry vs. West Stokes

Montgomery Central vs. Randleman

NE Guilford 18  Morehead 7 (F)

Surry Central vs. Mount Airy

Reynolds vs. NW Guilford

Weddington 49  West Forsyth 32 (F)

Southern Guilford 24  Western Guilford 0 (F)

Providence Grove vs. Jordan Matthews

Cedar Ridge vs. Bartlett Yancey

Bishop McGuinness 25  Graham 12 (F)

Cummings vs. Orange

Highland Tech vs. Carver

North Wilkes vs. East Wilkes

Starmount 59  Forbush 0 (F)

North Surry vs. Elkin

Chambers vs. Glenn

Grace Christian vs. HP Christian

Lexington vs. North Forsyth

McMichael vs. South Stokes

WS Prep vs. Parkland

North Moore 35  South Davidson 0  (F)

Ashe County vs. West Wilkes

Patton vs. Wilkes Central

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Extended Highlights: Ragsdale Tigers vs Oak Grove Grizzlies

Before You Leave, Check This Out