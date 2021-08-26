x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford at North Davidson is our FFF Game of the Week

Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights

NW Guilford at North Davidson  (PPD until 7pm Saturday)

Grimsley at Reagan

Eastern Randolph at Asheboro

HP Central at HP Andrews

Northern Guilford at Smith

Page at Reidsville

West Forsyth at Oak Grove

East Davidson at Wheatmore

Dudley at SE Guilford

Rolesville at East Forsyth

Mount Airy at East Surry

Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance

North Forsyth at Mount Tabor

Williams at Eastern Guilford

Central Davidson at Randleman

Lexington at Walkertown

Providence Grove at Southern Guilford

West Davidson at Ledford  (Postponed due to COVID-19 Protocl)

Ragsdale at Glenn  (PPD—will be played Sept. 10th)

Reynolds at SW Guilford (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocol—will be played Sept. 9th)

Cummings at Western Alamance (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocol)

Rockingham County at Morehead (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocol)

Western Guilford at NE Guilford (Postponed)

Thomasville at Montgomery Central

North Surry at West Stokes

Atkins at Carver

Trinity at Forbush

McMichael at Bartlett Yancey

Davie County at West Rowan

South Stokes at Bishop McGuiness

Elkin at West Wilkes

East Wilkes at Surry Central

South Stanly at SW Randolph

Chatham Central at South Davidson

Lake Norman Charter at WS Prep

Carrboro at Graham

North Stokes at North Moore