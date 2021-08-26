Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights
NW Guilford at North Davidson (PPD until 7pm Saturday)
Grimsley at Reagan
Eastern Randolph at Asheboro
HP Central at HP Andrews
Northern Guilford at Smith
Page at Reidsville
West Forsyth at Oak Grove
East Davidson at Wheatmore
Dudley at SE Guilford
Rolesville at East Forsyth
Mount Airy at East Surry
Eastern Alamance at Southern Alamance
North Forsyth at Mount Tabor
Williams at Eastern Guilford
Central Davidson at Randleman
Lexington at Walkertown
Providence Grove at Southern Guilford
West Davidson at Ledford (Postponed due to COVID-19 Protocl)
Ragsdale at Glenn (PPD—will be played Sept. 10th)
Reynolds at SW Guilford (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocol—will be played Sept. 9th)
Cummings at Western Alamance (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocol)
Rockingham County at Morehead (PPD due to COVID-19 Protocol)
Western Guilford at NE Guilford (Postponed)
Thomasville at Montgomery Central
North Surry at West Stokes
Atkins at Carver
Trinity at Forbush
McMichael at Bartlett Yancey
Davie County at West Rowan
South Stokes at Bishop McGuiness
Elkin at West Wilkes
East Wilkes at Surry Central
South Stanly at SW Randolph
Chatham Central at South Davidson
Lake Norman Charter at WS Prep
Carrboro at Graham
North Stokes at North Moore