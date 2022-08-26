x
HS Football

Friday Football Fever Week Two Scores & Highlights

HP Andrews vs. HP Central is our GTCC Game of the Week

August 26th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

HP Andrews vs. HP Central

Reagan vs. Grimsley

Smith vs. Northern Guilford

Oak Grove vs. West Forsyth

Mount Tabor vs. North Forsyth

SE Guilford vs. Dudley

North Davidson vs. NW Guilford

Reidsville vs. Page

Cummings vs. Western Alamance

Eastern Guilford vs. Williams

Randleman vs. Central Davidson

Southern Guilford vs. Providence Grove

SW Guilford vs. Reynolds

Asheboro vs. Eastern Randolph

Southern Alamance vs. Eastern Alamance

Carver vs. Atkins

Bartlett Yancey vs. McMichael

Bishop McGuinness vs. South Stokes

West Rowan vs. Davie County

Wheatmore vs. East Davidson

East Forsyth vs. Rolesville

East Surry vs. Mount Airy

Surry Central vs. East Wilkes

West Wilkes vs. Elkin

Forbush vs. Trinity

Glenn vs. Ragsdale

Graham vs. Carrboro

HP Christian vs. Harrels Christian Academy

Ledford vs. West Davidson

Walkertown vs. Lexington

Montgomery Central vs. Thomasville

Morehead vs. Rockingham County

North Stokes vs. North Moore

West Stokes vs. North Surry

Ashe County vs. North Wilkes

NE Guilford vs. Western Guilford

South Davidson Vs. Chatham Central

Starmount vs. Community School Of Davidson

SW Randolph vs. South Stanly

Wilkes Central vs. Avery County

WS Prep vs. Lake Norman Charter

