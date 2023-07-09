Hear from both head coaches before our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week: East Davidson vs. Ledford

East Davidson hasn't beaten Ledford since 2007, but this year's team is poised to make history.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Week 4 will feature East Davidson making the short trip over to Ledford High.

Over 4,000 votes were cast for this cross-county matchup, while none of the other four games surpassed 200 total votes. We caught up with head coaches for both teams ahead of Friday night's kickoff.

East Davidson vs. Ledford is one of the oldest football rivalries in Davidson County. However, it's been rather one-sided for close to two decades.

East Davidson's first-year Head Coach Brock Edwards thinks this group he has now has the perfect genetic makeup to snap this 15-game cross-county losing streak.

"One of the things we've been teaching this year is the importance of overcoming adversity. Not allowing obstacles to stand in your, and when the scoreboard is not in your favor, we've got to keep playing. Two weeks ago, we were done 35-14 to Wheatmore in the 4th quarter. We came back to win that game 42-41. Last week, we had Trinity out here, and I feel like we're starting to play complete games, and our team is starting to understand what we're trying to do, and they're buying in" Edwards went on to say.

Just down the road at Ledford, third-year head coach Chris Doby has been stressing to his guys all week the importance of not letting the uneven recent history of this game dictate how they perform tomorrow evening.

"We're pleased with a 3 and 0 start. I told the kids, parents, fans, and our coaching staff we rather be 3 and 0 than 2-1, or 1-2, or 0-3. We're literally crosstown rivals. We're on the north they are on the east. The communities know each other the people grew up together or have worked together in the past. I think it'll make for a great turnout tomorrow night and we're looking forward to it", Doby said.