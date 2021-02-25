x
High School Football Week One Scores & Highlights

Games will be played Thursday and Friday

Week One High School Football Scores & Highlights

Thursday Night Games:

Dudley at Page

East Forsyth at Glenn

Eastern Guilford at Burl. Williams

Oak Grove at West Forsyth

North Surry at Walkertown

Smith at NW Guilford

SE Guilford at Asheboro

Davie County at Ragsdale

East Davidson at West Davidson

Eastern Alamance at NE Guilford

Ledford at Graham

Randleman at Wheatmore

Western Alamance at Rockingham County

HP Andrews at Jordan Mathews

WS Prep at Lexington

Morehead at Person

Western Guilford at Southern Guilford

West Stokes at Surry Central

Starmount at Elkin

Atkins at Forbush

North Wilkes at East Wilkes

Wilkes Central at West Wilkes

South Davidson at South Stanly

North Stokes at Bishop McGuinness

Union Pines at Burl. Cummings

North Forsyth at Carver

Central Davidson at Forest Hills

Friday Night Games:

East Surry at North Davidson

Mount Tabor at Reagan

HP Central at SW Guilford

Parkland at Reynolds

Northern Guilford at McMichael

South Stokes at Trinity

North Iredell at Mount Airy

Grimsley at Cox Mill

Carrboro at Bartlett Yancey

Eastern Randolph at Providence Grove:  PPD Until 7pm Wednesday

Reidsville at Thomasville:  Canceled

Southern Alamance at SW Randolph:  PPD