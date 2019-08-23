High School Football Week 1 Scores & Highlights:
Eastern Alamance 63 Graham 12 (F)
Williams 30 Cummings 6 (F)
HP Andrews 52 McMichael 7 (F)
NW Guilford vs. Smith
Reagan vs. Mount Tabor
Dudley vs. West Forsyth
Asheboro vs. Randleman
Northern Guilford vs. Grimsley
North Davidson vs. Parkland
Glenn vs. Ledford
Reidsville vs. HP Central
Reynolds vs. SW Guilford
Eastern Guilford vs. NE Guilford
Wheatmore vs. West Davidson
Walkertown vs. Lexington
East Wilkes vs. East Surry
Mount Airy vs. Starmount
Oak Grove vs. Trinity
East Davidson vs. Providence Grove
Southern Guilford vs. Ragsdale
South Stokes vs. West Stokes
South Davidson vs. North Stokes
Alleghany vs. North Surry
JF Webb vs. Rockingham County
Central Davidson vs. Bishop McGuinness
Elkin vs. Surry Central
North Forsyth vs. North Wilkes
Eastern Randolph vs. Chatham Central
Atkins vs. West Iredell
Bartlett Yancey vs. Jordan Matthews
Forbush vs. West Wilkes
Thomasville vs. Albemarle
SW Randolph vs. South Stanly
Montgomery Central vs. Union Pines
Madison vs. Carver
Cabarrus vs. HP Christian (PPD until 7pm Saturday)