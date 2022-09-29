x
HS Football

High School Football Week Seven Scores & Highlights

Games were moved up to Thursday due to potential weather from Hurricane Ian
Friday Football Fever

Friday Football Fever Week Seven Scores & Highlights

  • Providence Grove vs. Trinity 
  • East Forsyth vs. Mount Tabor  
  • Central Davidson vs. Ledford  
  • Dudley vs. Smith  
  • SW Guilford vs. Northern Guilford
  • Eastern Randolph vs. SW Randolph
  • Wilkes Central vs. East Surry
  • Page vs. NW Guilford 
  • Grimsley vs. Western Guilford 
  • Williams vs. Eastern Alamance 
  • SE Guilford vs. Ragsdale  
  • West Forsyth vs. Glenn 
  • Reagan vs. Davie County  
  • HP Andrews vs. North Forsyth 
  • Thomasville vs. West Davidson 
  • Oak Grove vs. Asheboro 
  • HP Central vs. NE Guilford 
  • Reynolds vs. Parkland 
  • Rockingham County vs. Eastern Guilford 
  • Wheatmore vs. Randleman  
  • Morehead vs. West Stokes
  • Starmount vs. Mount Airy  
  • East Wilkes vs. South Stokes 
  • Ravenscroft vs. HP Christian
  • Southern Guilford vs. Atkins 
  • Forbush vs. North Surry  
  • Bartlett Yancey vs. Cummings
  • Salisbury vs. South Davidson 
  • North Davidson vs. Montgomery Central  
  • Chapel Hill vs. Southern Alamance
  • East Davidson vs. North Rowan 
  • Community School of Davidson vs. Carver
  • Elkin vs. Surry Central 
  • West Wilkes vs. North Wilkes 
  • WS Prep 18  Mtn. Island Charter 6 (F)
  • North Stokes vs. Alleghany 

Friday Night Games

  • Walkertown vs. Reidsville

September 23rd Friday Football Fever Part 1

Extended Highlights: Glenn Bobcats vs Reagan Raiders

