NCHSAA 2nd Round Football Playoff Games featuring Triad High Schools

Williams vs. Eastern Alamance is our GTCC Game of the Week

NCHSAA 2nd Round Playoff Games Featuring Triad Schools

4A West Bracket:

No. 17 Charlotte Catholic vs. No. 1 Grimsley

No. 20 Mount Tabor vs. No. 4 East Forsyth

No. 14 NW Guilford vs. No. 3 Watauga

4A East Bracket:

No. 13 Southern Alamance vs. No. 4 New Hanover

3A West Bracket:

No. 14 Crest vs. No. 3 Oak Grove

No. 11 South Point vs. No. 6 Dudley

No. 12 Ledford vs. No. 5 NW Cabarrus (7pm Thursday)

No. 23 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 7 Erwin (7pm Thursday)

3A East Bracket:

No. 15 Williams vs. No. 2 Eastern Alamance

2A West Bracket:

No. 17 Providence Grove vs. No. 1 Reidsville (7:30pm Thursday)

No. 15 Hendersonville vs. No. 2 East Surry

2A East Bracket:

No. 24 Midway vs. No. 8 Cummings

1A West Bracket:

No. 17 Mountain Heritage vs. No. 1 Eastern Randolph

No. 13 Swain County vs. No. 3 Thomasville

No. 13 North Rowan vs. No. 4 Mount Airy