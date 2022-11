NCHSAA Football Playoff Third Round Games featuring Triad High Schools

Chase vs. Reidsville is our GTCC Game of the Week

NCHSAA Third Round State Football Playoff Games

4A West Bracket:

No. 8 Independence vs. No. 1 Grimsley (7:30pm)

No. 5 Hough vs. No. 4 East Forsyth (7:30pm)

No. 13 NW Guilford vs. No. 6 Weddington (7pm)

4A East Bracket:

No. 13 Southern Alamance vs. No. 12 Millbrook (7pm)

3A West Bracket:

No. 12 Ledford vs. No. 4 East Lincoln (7pm)

No. 23 Eastern Guilford vs. No. 2 West Henderson (7:30pm)

3A East Bracket:

No. 7 Terry Sanford vs. No. 2 Eastern Alamance (7pm)

2A West Bracket:

No. 8 Chase vs. No. 1 Reidsville (7:30pm)

No. 7 Monroe vs. No. 2 East Surry (7pm)

2A East Bracket:

No. 8 Cummings vs. No. 1 Princeton (7pm)

1A West Bracket:

No. 8 Robbinsville vs. No. 1 Eastern Randolph (7:30pm)

No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 3 Thomasville (7:30pm)