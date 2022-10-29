x
HS Football

NCHSAA Football Playoffs First Round Games featuring Triad Schools

First Round Games are set for November 4th.
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NCHSAA State Playoffs First Round Games Featuring Triad Schools

4A West Bracket:

vs. No. 1 Grimsley

vs. East Forsyth

Mount Tabor

Reagan 

NW Guilford

Page vs. 

SE Guilford vs. 

West Forsyth vs.

SW Guilford vs. 

4A East Bracket:

vs. Southern Alamance

3A West Bracket:

vs. Oak Grove

vs. Dudley

 vs. Ledford

vs. Central Davidson

Eastern Guilford vs. 

Southern Guilford vs. 

North Davidson vs. 

3A East Bracket:

vs. Eastern Alamance

vs. Williams

Western Alamance vs. 

2A West Bracket:

vs. No. 1 Reidsville

vs. No. 2 East Surry

vs. Walkertown

vs. Randleman

vs. McMichael

Providence Grove vs. 

West Stokes vs. 

East Davidson vs. 

North Wilkes vs. 

Wilkes Central vs. 

Morehead vs. 

SW Randolph vs.

2A East Bracket:

vs. Cummings

Bartlett Yancey vs. 

1A West Bracket:

vs. No. 1 Eastern Randolph

vs. Thomasville

vs. Mount Airy

vs. East Wilkes

vs. Starmount

South Stokes

WS Prep vs. 

Carver vs.

South Davidson vs.

Bishop McGuinness vs. 

Elkin vs. 

North Stokes vs.

2022 High School Playoff Schedule

1st Round: November 4th

2nd Round: November 11th

3rd Round: November 18th:

4th Round: November 25th

Regional Finals: December 2nd

State Championships:  December 9th & 10th

