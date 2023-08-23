NC high school football games rescheduled due to heat

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six Friday high school football games across the Triad and surrounding areas have been rescheduled due to heat.
Each game has been pushed back to 8 p.m. to allow a better playing atmosphere.
The games that are set to kick-off at 8 p.m. Friday are:
- Grimsley High School vs. Rolesville High School
- East Forsyth High School vs. Jack Britt High School
- Salisbury High School vs. Walkertown High School
- North Iredell High School vs. Starmount High School
- Reagan High School vs. Mooresville High School
- Davie County High School vs. West Rowan High School
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.