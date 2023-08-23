x
NC high school football games rescheduled due to heat

Multiple high school football games across the Triad and surrounding areas on Friday have been pushed back due to the heat.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six Friday high school football games across the Triad and surrounding areas have been rescheduled due to heat.

Each game has been pushed back to 8 p.m. to allow a better playing atmosphere.

The games that are set to kick-off at 8 p.m. Friday are:

  • Grimsley High School vs. Rolesville High School
  • East Forsyth High School vs. Jack Britt High School
  • Salisbury High School vs. Walkertown High School
  • North Iredell High School vs. Starmount High School
  • Reagan High School vs. Mooresville High School
  • Davie County High School vs. West Rowan High School

