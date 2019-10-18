October 18th FFF Scores & Highlights
Walkertown vs. Forbush
Davie County vs. West Forsyth
East Surry vs. WS Prep
Dudley vs. Mount Tabor
Randleman vs. HP Andrews
Page vs. Ragsdale
Western Alamance vs. McMichael
West Davidson vs. Oak Grove
Grimsley vs. NW Guilford
Eastern Guilford vs. SE Guilford
Parkland 42 Western Guilford 26 (F)
East Forsyth vs. Glenn
Mount Airy vs. South Stokes
Carrboro vs. Reidsville
Rockingham County vs. Eastern Alamance
SW Guilford vs. Smith
Reagan vs. Reynolds
Lexington vs. North Davidson
Morehead vs. NE Guilford
Southern Guilford vs. Asheboro
West Stokes vs. North Surry
East Davidson vs. Central Davidson
Wheatmore vs. Providence Grove
Northern Guilford vs. Person
Williams vs. SW Randolph
Thomasville vs. South Rowan
Carver vs. Surry Central
Bartlett Yancey vs. Graham
North Stokes vs. Bishop McGuinness
Alleghany vs. East Wilkes
Elkin vs. North Wilkes
Salisbury vs. Ledford
Forest Hills vs. Montgomery Central
Trinity vs. Jordan-Matthews