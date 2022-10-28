x
HS Football

October 28th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Randleman vs. Eastern Randolph is our GTCC Game of the Week
Credit: WFMY News 2 Sports

Randleman vs. Eastern Randolph

West Forsyth vs. East Forsyth

Central Davidson vs. Oak Grove

Eastern Guilford vs. Dudley

Ledford vs. North Davidson

Northern Guilford vs. Grimsley

Graham vs. Cummings

SE Guilford vs. Page

SW Guilford vs. NW Guilford

Walkertown 42  HP Andrews 20 (F)

Lexington vs. Thomasville

McMichael vs. North Forsyth

Morehead vs. Reidsville

Hillside vs. Southern Alamance

Glenn vs. Davie County

East Davidson vs. West Davidson

Northwood vs. Western Alamance

East Surry vs. Surry Central

Reagan vs. Reynolds

East Wilkes vs. Starmount

Orange vs. Eastern Alamance

Alleghany vs. Mount Airy

Parkland vs. Mount Tabor

Smith vs. NE Guilford

Wheatmore vs. Providence Grove

Western Guilford vs. Ragsdale

SW Randolph vs. Trinity

Person vs. Williams

HP Central vs. Southern Guilford

Carver 36  WS Prep 28  (F)

Montgomery Central vs. Asheboro

Rockingham County vs. Atkins

Christ the King vs. Bishop McGuinness

South Stokes vs. Elkin

Wilkes Central vs. Forbush

Rabun-Gap vs. HP Christian

North Wilkes vs. North Surry

West Stokes vs. Galax

