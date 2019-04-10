October 4th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights
Trinity vs. Wheatmore
East Forsyth vs. Grimsley
Mount Airy vs. Reidsville
West Forsyth vs. Page
Randleman vs. Providence Grove
Northern Guilford vs. NE Guilford
Reagan vs. NW Guilford
Southern Guilford vs. Williams
Lexington vs. Ledford
Ragsdale vs. Glenn
Southern Alamance vs. Asheboro
SW Guilford vs. HP Andrews
HP Central vs. Reynolds
WS Prep vs. Bartlett Yancey
Carver vs. Walkertown
Thomasville vs. East Davidson
Eastern Guilford vs. SW Randolph
West Davidson vs. North Davidson
Charlotte Latin vs. HP Christian
Western Alamance vs. Morehead
South Stokes vs. South Davidson
McMichael vs. Rockingham County
Atkins vs. West Stokes
Forbush vs. Surry Central
North Forsyth vs. North Surry
South Rowan vs. Oak Grove
West Wilkes vs. East Wilkes
Starmount vs. Alleghany
Union Pines vs. Cummings
Ashe County vs. Elkin
Related: Week Six Plays Of The Week