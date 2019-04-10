October 4th Friday Football Fever Scores & Highlights

Trinity vs. Wheatmore

East Forsyth vs. Grimsley

Mount Airy vs. Reidsville

West Forsyth vs. Page

Randleman vs. Providence Grove

Northern Guilford vs. NE Guilford

Reagan vs. NW Guilford

Southern Guilford vs. Williams

Lexington vs. Ledford

Ragsdale vs. Glenn

Southern Alamance vs. Asheboro

SW Guilford vs. HP Andrews

HP Central vs. Reynolds

WS Prep vs. Bartlett Yancey

Carver vs. Walkertown

Thomasville vs. East Davidson

Eastern Guilford vs. SW Randolph

West Davidson vs. North Davidson

Charlotte Latin vs. HP Christian

Western Alamance vs. Morehead

South Stokes vs. South Davidson

McMichael vs. Rockingham County

Atkins vs. West Stokes

Forbush vs. Surry Central

North Forsyth vs. North Surry

South Rowan vs. Oak Grove

West Wilkes vs. East Wilkes

Starmount vs. Alleghany

Union Pines vs. Cummings

Ashe County vs. Elkin

Related:  Week Six Plays Of The Week